Skill Up: Caterpillar, Fanuc, and Demco strengthen the talent pipeline

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced a funding opportunity for 14 Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) Centers to support projects that help small and medium-sized manufacturers advance. The initiative will provide resources for MEP Centers to strengthen manufacturing capabilities, workforce development, and technology adoption among smaller manufacturers. The funding will establish MEP centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Utah and Vermont and is designed to support efforts that improve the competitiveness and resilience of U.S. manufacturing.

Temple University’s College of Engineering and Demco Automation received a grant to explore how artificial intelligence can help engineers design and build automated manufacturing systems for Pennsylvania businesses. The partnership will support research, create curriculum for engineering students, and provide hands-on experience developing robotic manufacturing solutions. In a recent quote, Stephen Maund, president and CEO of Demco, said, “AI and automation really go hand-in-hand. Utilizing AI in custom automation applications and rapidly deploying automation tailored specifically for a business or factory can be a true competitive advantage.”

Caterpillar will make an investment, up to $10 million, to support the future manufacturing workforce in Illinois as part of its five-year $100 million Building the Future Workforce Initiative. The effort focuses on strengthening the pipeline of skilled workers needed to support advanced manufacturing careers. "Caterpillar's roots run deep in Illinois, and so does our commitment to building a strong and skilled workforce," said Christy Pambianchi, Caterpillar's chief human resources officer. "This investment builds on that legacy, helping ensure people have a clear path to manufacturing careers today while equipping the next generation of Illinoisans with the skills they need to succeed."

Fanuc America expanded its workforce development efforts at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference through robotics competitions, equipment donations, certifications, and educational programs. The company will donate a robot to a SkillsUSA member school and provide access to its Certified Education Training program, including curriculum, simulation software, and instructor training. Fanuc also participated in a new robotic welding exhibition focused on demonstrating automation technologies to students, educators, and industry partners. “Welding remains one of the most in demand technical skills across manufacturing,” said Paul Aiello, FANUC America, executive director, CERT Education Group. “By introducing robotic welding at SkillsUSA, we’re helping students and educators understand how traditional skills are evolving and how automation fits into modern production environments.”

The Texas Space Commission was awarded a Partnership Intermediary Agreement by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory to support collaboration with the United States Space Force. The agreement is intended to strengthen connections between government, industry, and other partners to advance space-related innovation. The partnership will support efforts to identify and develop opportunities that enhance Texas’ role in the space sector. "Texas is where the future of American space innovation is being built. By working with the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Texas will harness the strength of our world-class universities and unmatched aerospace ecosystem to accelerate next-generation capabilities, strengthen national security, create new opportunities for Texans, and ensure America remains the world's leader in space," said State Rep. Greg Bonnen.