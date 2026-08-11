Dodge Industrial acquires PSC Couplings

Dodge Industrial, Inc. has acquired PSC Couplings, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance disc couplings based in Richfield, Wisconsin, for a cash purchase price of $24.2 million. The acquisition adds disc coupling engineering innovation, product design, and manufacturing capabilities to the Dodge portfolio and represents a significant investment in the growth of the Dodge coupling business.



PSC has built a strong reputation in the disc coupling market, particularly in gas compression applications, and is rapidly expanding its presence in power generation, data center infrastructure, and other demanding industrial environments.



"PSC is a great company with real momentum, and this is a natural fit for where we want to take our coupling business," said David Gilbert, President of Dodge Industrial. "They bring product design and engineering expertise that complements our strengths in field sales, channel relationships, logistics, and manufacturing. Together, we can accelerate growth in ways neither company could accomplish alone."



The combination brings together complementary strengths with no product overlap: PSC contributes disc coupling design and technical capability in a significant segment of the metallic coupling market. Dodge brings an extensive field sales organization, deep relationships across industrial distribution channels, broad market reach, and operational scale to support continued growth.



"We're excited about what this means for PSC and for our customers," said Dave Olson, President of PSC Couplings. "Our focus has always been on product quality, technical expertise, and genuine customer service. Partnering with Dodge gives us access to a well-respected sales force and market reach that will allow us to bring our products to even more customers and applications."