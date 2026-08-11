Daimler Truck North America plans to build new commercial vehicle manufacturing facility in the United States

Daimler Truck North America has announced plans to build a new manufacturing facility in the United States, which is projected to create thousands of jobs over time.

The greenfield, purpose-built facility is expected to expand Daimler Truck North America's manufacturing capacity and strengthen both vocational and on-highway truck production. The company is currently evaluating multiple potential locations, with the final site expected to be announced at a later date.

The facility will feature advanced production technologies, production equipment and flexible manufacturing systems. Highly adaptable assembly processes will allow Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) to efficiently build a broad range of vehicle configurations while responding to changing market needs.

Construction is expected to begin in late 2026 following final site selection, with operations targeted to start in 2029. The facility is projected to create thousands of DTNA jobs over time and contribute to the local economy through partnerships with suppliers, educational institutions and community organizations.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Karin Rådström, President and CEO, Daimler Truck, said, “This new manufacturing facility supports our long term growth plans for North America. It strengthens our ability to serve customers by responding faster and more flexibly to their evolving needs while unlocking our full potential through growth, scale and efficiency in line with our global strategy.”