Bristol Myers Squibb invests $2.3 billion to build biopharmaceutical manufacturing campus in Texas

Bristol Myers Squibb has announced plans to build a multi-modal manufacturing campus in Houston, Texas. The company, which produces medicines including small molecules, biologics and antibody-drug conjugates, is investing approximately $2.3 billion into the project, which will create nearly 500 skilled jobs.

The approximately 600,000-square-foot campus will be located at Generation Park in Houston. Its modular design will allow Bristol Myers Squibb to add and reconfigure manufacturing capacity as needed, while its multi-modal capabilities will enable the company to manufacture multiple types of medicines across a range of disease areas.

The facility will support drug product and finished goods manufacturing from late development through launch. Its architecture will allow new manufacturing capabilities to be brought online as pipeline and commercial needs change, while configuration flexibility will support future advances in digital integration and automation.

Bristol Myers Squibb said the campus will incorporate advanced digital capabilities and is designed to provide flexibility, speed, quality and reliability across multiple manufacturing modalities. The company also expects the site to grow in scale and capability beyond its initial configuration.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., Board Chair and CEO, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, “This investment reflects our confidence in America's continued leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation,” said Christopher Boerner, Ph.D., Board Chair and CEO of Bristol Myers Squibb. “As part of our $40 billion commitment to the United States, we're building the domestic manufacturing capabilities needed to deliver the next generation of medicines and support future scientific breakthroughs. Houston and the state of Texas offer the talent, infrastructure, and partnership needed to help bring that vision to life.”

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, added, “Texas is a global hub for life sciences, where today’s innovations shape the future of healthcare,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. “This $2.3 billion investment by Bristol Myers Squibb in the dynamic biotech ecosystem in Houston is a testament to the depth of our skilled workforce and the pipeline of talent coming through our nation-leading technical colleges and research universities. With lower operating costs and easy access to markets across the U.S. and the world, Texas drives affordability for consumers.”

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