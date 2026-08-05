It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Mitsubishi Motors, Midwest Aerospace, Doosan Robotics and more

Restructuring: TPI Composites has emerged from Chapter 11 under the ownership of Energy Capital Partners, with plans to continue operating its wind blade manufacturing businesses in Iowa and Mexico and its global field services business under the TPI brand. The company said its restructured balance sheet, debt-free capital structure, and new ownership will support investments in North American wind blade manufacturing, BladeAssure digital quality technology, and expanded field services in North America and Europe. In a recent quote, Bill Siwek, president and CEO, said, "Today marks a transformative new chapter for TPI Composites. We have successfully restructured our balance sheet to emerge as a financially strong partner to our customers. Partnering with Energy Capital Partners gives us the stability and capital necessary to deepen our commitments to the North American manufacturing market and scale our critical Field Services teams across North America and Europe. We are incredibly grateful to our customers, suppliers, partners, professionals, and dedicated workforce for their unwavering support throughout this difficult process."

Partnership: Grid Dynamics has formed a strategic partnership with Doosan Robotics to provide manufacturers and logistics companies with integrated physical AI software, collaborative robots, and implementation services. The companies said the partnership will help industrial users deploy advanced robotic applications, including complex inspection, variable assembly, and packaging tasks, while expanding joint development of robotics control technologies. In a recent quote, Michael Ryu, general manager & head of Doosan Robotics Europe, said, "This collaboration with Grid Dynamics is a powerful alignment of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI robotics with a partner whose expertise and global footprint simplify the deployment of advanced automation. It allows us to accelerate the delivery of full-stack physical AI solutions, ensuring our cobot users can easily access and leverage the power of collaborative robots, the latest AI technology, and a global engineering network."

Joint venture: Standard Motor Products (SMP) has formed a 50/50 joint venture with Techstrong Holdings Limited to create Techstrong Electronics (Thailand) Company Limited, expanding its manufacturing capabilities for automotive sensors. SMP said the venture strengthens its control over sensor development, quality, and delivery while supporting supply chain diversification through manufacturing operations in Thailand. In a recent quote, Hap Acee, vice president of Asian operations for SMP, said, “This joint venture represents an important step forward in our commitment to our customers. By investing in manufacturing and deepening our partnership with Techstrong, we are strengthening our ability to deliver the quality, coverage and value that our customers expect from SMP.”

Merger: Midwest Blade Tech, owned by Midwest Aerospace, and Rotorcraft Repair & Manufacturing have merged to combine their rotor blade repair, engineering, manufacturing, and protective coating capabilities into a single organization. The companies said the merger expands repair capacity, technical resources, and production capabilities, while strengthening support for helicopter operators through a broader range of FAA-approved repair services and Dragon Skin Xtreme protective coatings. In a recent quote, Joseph L. Giannini, vice president of Midwest Aerospace, said, "This merger is not simply about combining two businesses. It is about bringing together two teams that share the same values—quality workmanship, uncompromising safety, technical excellence, and a commitment to doing what is right for the customer. Together, we are creating a stronger organization that will provide greater value and broader support to the rotorcraft industry."

Partnership: Mitsubishi Motors and Highlanders have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop humanoid robots for use in Mitsubishi Motors' manufacturing facilities while exploring mass production of Highlanders' robots at the automaker's Kyoto Plant. The companies said the collaboration is intended to address manufacturing labor shortages and flexible production needs by combining Mitsubishi Motors' manufacturing expertise with Highlanders' robotics and physical AI technologies, with production feasibility targeted for early 2027. In a recent quote, Takao Kato, chairman of the board, representative executive officer and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, said, "Our collaboration with Highlanders represents a challenge aimed at building a new industrial foundation in which humans and robots work together. At the same time, it provides Mitsubishi Motors with a valuable opportunity to deepen our technological and business expertise in the field of humanoid robotics. By utilizing humanoid robots in our own manufacturing facilities and supporting the production of Highlanders products, we aim to leverage the outcomes of this collaboration to drive our growth and enhance corporate value.”