BeOne Medicines invests $300 million to expand oncology medicine manufacturing facility in New Jersey

BeOne Medicines has announced plans to expand its oncology medicine manufacturing facility in Hopewell, New Jersey. The company, which develops and manufactures oncology medicines, is investing $300 million into the project and expects to create approximately 120 new full-time jobs.

The expansion includes construction of a three-story, 145,000-square-foot building adjacent to the company's existing facilities, increasing the total Princeton West Innovation Campus footprint to approximately 545,000 square feet. The campus is located on a 42-acre site.

The new building will add small molecule drug product manufacturing and packaging operations, combining those capabilities with the site's existing biologics production under one roof. The expanded campus will manufacture medicines supporting BeOne's hematology portfolio and pipeline, as well as its solid tumor portfolio. The facility will also include quality control laboratories, office space, and additional capacity reserved for future growth.

The expanded manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational in 2029, when the Hopewell site is projected to employ approximately 240 people.

The investment supports BeOne's oncology pipeline of more than 35 clinical and commercial-stage assets and strengthens the company's production and supply chain capabilities. The company said it appreciates support from the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program, federal tax policies that encourage biopharmaceutical manufacturing investment, and the Governor's efforts to support manufacturing and job creation.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Aaron Rosenberg, Chief Financial Officer, BeOne Medicines, said, “Today's announcement reflects BeOne's commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing and expanding access to innovative medicines for patients with cancer. We appreciate the federal tax policies advanced by the President that encourage investment in biopharmaceutical production, alongside the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program and the Governor’s efforts to support advanced manufacturing and high-quality job creation. Together, these efforts create an environment for long-term growth, and we are proud to continue expanding our global footprint in support of patients.”

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