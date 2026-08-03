TSMC to invest $100 billion to expand semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Arizona

TSMC has announced plans to expand its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Phoenix, Arizona. The company, which manufactures semiconductors, is investing an additional $100 billion into the project, and is expected to support thousands of high-tech jobs.

The investment will fund the construction of four additional 2-nanometer or more advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in Arizona. The announcement increases TSMC's total investment in the state to $265 billion, representing 12 facilities.

TSMC's first Arizona fabrication facility has been in volume production of N4 technology since late 2024, with yields comparable to its Taiwan facilities. Construction of the company's second fabrication facility, which will produce semiconductors using 3-nanometer process technologies, is complete, with volume production expected to begin in 2027.

Upon completion of the newly announced facilities, approximately 30% of TSMC's 2-nanometer and more advanced manufacturing capacity will be located in Arizona, creating an independent advanced semiconductor manufacturing cluster. TSMC Arizona currently employs more than 3,500 people in the state.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Governor Katie Hobbs, Governor of Arizona, said, "TSMC's historic investment firmly establishes Arizona as the nation's epicenter for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and innovation. With America's most advanced chip-making technologies, world-class education partners, and a fast-growing workforce, Arizona is poised to lead the future of AI and next-generation technologies. I'm grateful to TSMC, and all our partners for making this transformational moment possible."

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