It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Rocket Lab, Alcoa, GlobalFoundries, and more

Acquisition: Rocket Lab, a space launch and satellite manufacturing company serving commercial, civil, and defense space markets, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iridium, a provider of global satellite voice, data, positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) services, in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $8 billion. The deal combines Rocket Lab's launch and satellite manufacturing capabilities with Iridium's satellite communications network and spectrum to create a vertically integrated space company that designs, builds, launches and operates its own satellite constellations. The companies said the transaction, which is expected to close in mid-2027 subject to approvals, will expand Rocket Lab into satellite IoT, direct-to-device, PNT, and safety-of-life services. In a recent quote, Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab, said, "This is a defining moment for the space industry and the start of a new era of strategic, accelerated growth for Rocket Lab and Iridium.Iridium has built the gold standard in secure, safety critical global satellite connectivity. It is relied upon by maritime fleets, the aviation industry, governments, and heavy industrial organizations who operate in the most remote off-the-grid locations. By marrying Iridium's deep heritage, trusted infrastructure, and highly sought-after spectrum with Rocket Lab's extensive and proven launch and manufacturing capabilities, we have the capability to unlock entirely new markets.”

Acquisition: Alcoa, a manufacturer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products serving the global metals industry, has agreed to acquire South32's bauxite, alumina, and aluminum assets in Australia, Brazil, and South Africa for approximately $4.1 billion in cash and stock, with additional contingent payments tied to future commodity prices. The acquisition expands Alcoa's upstream aluminum portfolio, is expected to generate approximately $900 million in net present value synergies, and is projected to immediately increase earnings per share and free cash flow after closing. The transaction includes mining, refining, and smelting assets but excludes South32's Mozal aluminum smelter in Mozambique. In a recent quote, William F. Oplinger, president and CEO of Alcoa, said, “This is exactly the type of opportunity Alcoa is built to execute. These high-quality, globally relevant assets are a strong strategic fit within our portfolio and align directly with our strengths as a leading pure-play upstream aluminum company. With our proven operating model and global capabilities, we are well positioned to enhance performance, unlock value, and support their long-term success within Alcoa.”

Partnership: SEALSQ, a semiconductor and cybersecurity company, and GlobalFoundries, a semiconductor manufacturer serving automotive, industrial, communications infrastructure, IoT, and aerospace and defense markets, have partnered to accelerate the development of post-quantum cryptography and quantum computing technologies. The collaboration will combine SEALSQ's quantum-resistant security technologies with GobalFoundries’ semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to develop secure chips designed for the quantum computing era. The companies said the partnership aims to strengthen long-term cybersecurity for critical infrastructure and connected devices. In a recent quote, Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said, "GlobalFoundries is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, and its growing commitment to security and quantum technologies perfectly complements SEALSQ’s expertise in secure semiconductors, PQC, and our investments across the quantum ecosystem.”

Agreement: Bora Pharmaceuticals, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the pharmaceutical industry, has signed a manufacturing agreement with Onconic Therapeutics to support U.S. clinical development of acid suppression drugs. Under the agreement, Bora will manufacture clinical supplies of the tablets at its U.S. facilities to support Onconic's clinical program. The companies said the partnership is intended to support development activities during clinical trials as it advances in the U.S. market. In a recent quote, Bobby Sheng, chairman and CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are proud to support Onconic Therapeutics in advancing JAQBO into U.S. clinical development, and this collaboration reflects Bora's commitment to delivering reliable manufacturing solutions that help our partners accelerate innovative therapies to patients."

Merger: Mission Critical Group, a provider of infrastructure solutions for data centers and other mission-critical facilities, and Core Transformers, a manufacturer of power transformers and magnetic components for utility, industrial, and data center markets, have entered into a merger agreement. The combined company will expand Mission Critical Group's electrical infrastructure capabilities by adding transformer manufacturing to its portfolio. The companies said the merger is intended to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity and better serve growing demand from mission-critical industries. In a recent quote, Jeff Drees, CEO of Mission Critical Group, said, “Transformers are a natural extension of our integrated power solutions platform, and Core is the ideal partner to bring that capability to MCG. Core’s deep technical expertise, strong manufacturing relationships, and proven speed of delivery will enable us to offer customers a more complete solution and an accelerated path to power.”