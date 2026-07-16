G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers completes expansion of Columbus OH manufacturing facility

G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers has completed expansion of a beverage manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio. The company invested $45.2 million in the project, which includes a new office, warehouse expansion and upgraded production equipment.

The company, which bottles and distributes Pepsi beverages, invested $45.2 million into the project and exceeded its commitment to create 44 new jobs, growing its Columbus workforce by nearly 10% to 661 employees.

The expansion includes a new 25,000-square-foot office, a 77,100-square-foot warehouse expansion and more than $17 million in new production equipment, packaging technology and autonomous material handling systems. The facility produces and distributes more than 50,000 cases per day.

Among the technologies implemented at the facility are autonomous industrial vehicles that transport materials throughout the warehouse to improve safety and efficiency while supporting employees as production volumes increase. The investment also includes new packaging technology and production equipment designed to strengthen operations.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Tim Trant, CEO, G&J Pepsi, said, “Our investment in Columbus has always been about building for the future. By expanding our facilities, embracing innovation and investing in our people, we’re strengthening our ability to serve customers, support our associates and grow alongside the community that has helped make our success possible. This campus positions us for continued growth and opportunity for years to come.”

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