Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Alabama Cooperage, Samsung Electronics, Mars Wrigley and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Alabama Cooperage, which manufactures American white oak whiskey barrels for Jack Daniel’s, will permanently close its Trinity, Alabama, plant on September 14, resulting in the layoff of 71 employees. The company said the closure is driven by production operations and current market demand. In a recent quote, a representative with Independent Stave Company said, “As part of our ongoing efforts to align production with current market demand, Independent Stave Company has made the decision to cease production operations at Alabama Cooperage in Trinity, Alabama effective September 14, 2026. We regularly evaluate our operations to ensure we are manufacturing efficiently, maintaining exceptional quality, and providing the reliable service our customers expect with long-term security of supply. These actions ensure we are making the best use of our vast production network and the significant modernization investments we’ve made across our cooperage and mill operations which position us for long-term success and the ability to support industry growth.”

Samsung Electronics, which produces consumer electronics, semiconductors, and other technology products, is cutting 739 jobs in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and about 100 jobs in Plano, Texas, as it relocates Samsung Electronics America’s headquarters to Texas. Most affected employees have been offered relocation, while others have been laid off, and the move comes less than a year after the New Jersey team moved into new offices. Texas already hosts Samsung’s chip factories and a mobile hub, and the move is intended to foster collaboration within a growing tech and AI ecosystem.

Mars Wrigley, which manufactures chocolate, candy, and other confectionery products, will relocate its U.S. headquarters from Newark to Chicago by the end of October, resulting in the layoff of 307 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. The company's manufacturing facility in Hackettstown NJ will remain in operation despite the headquarters move. The departure comes after the company spent $100 million to expand its footprint in Chicago, and marks the end of an era in Newark, ending a corporate presence in the city that dates back to the 1940s.

Automotive glass manufacturer Carlex Glass America will close its Vonore, Tennessee, plant by the end of September 2026, with 325 employees permanently laid off beginning September 7 as part of a broader restructuring to support changing customer demand. In a recent quote, Ramzi Hermiz, CEO of Carlex Glass America, said, “This decision was a difficult one because of the enormous contribution of so many amazing team members in Vonore, as well as our ties to the broader community that we have called home and supported for so long, but it in no way reflects a decision to reduce Carlex’s commitment to the State of Tennessee. To the contrary, we are substantially expanding operations in Nashville as part of this overall restructuring. As we do so, we will fully support our affected colleagues in Vonore as they identify and pursue their next career opportunity.”