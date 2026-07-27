It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Apple, Caterpillar, PTC, and more

Acquisition: Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company MacroGenics, which develops antibody-based cancer therapeutics, completed the sale of its GMP drug substance manufacturing operations to pharmaceutical manufacturer Bora Pharmaceuticals for $122.5 million. The transaction transfers MacroGenics' manufacturing site in Rockville, Maryland, its warehouse in Frederick, Maryland, responsibility for clinical and commercial production, and approximately 140 employees to Bora. MacroGenics said the divestiture supports its strategy to focus on advancing its therapeutic pipeline, while Bora expands its pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

Acquisition: Flowserve, a manufacturer of flow control products and services for infrastructure markets, completed its acquisition of Trillium Flow Technologies' Valves Division for $490 million plus working capital adjustments. Trillium's valve business manufactures engineered valves and flow control equipment serving the nuclear power, conventional power generation, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors. Flowserve said the acquisition expands its valve portfolio, strengthens its position in power markets, and advances its growth strategy. “We are pleased to welcome the TVD team to Flowserve,” said Scott Rowe, Flowserve president and CEO. “We have positioned Flowserve to identify and win in growth sectors, such as nuclear, that drive sustainable and profitable long-term growth. TVD strengthens our position in the accelerating power and nuclear markets and enables us to build on the deep customer relationships we have already developed in this space. Our disciplined approach to capital allocation led to this transaction, which we expect to enhance growth and margin expansion."

Acquisition: Caterpillar acquired Skycatch, a provider of spatial data capture, processing, and analysis technologies for the mining industry, to expand its mining technology portfolio. The acquisition adds near-real-time spatial data and AI capabilities that will integrate with Caterpillar's MineStar and recently acquired RPM technologies to improve mine planning, material movement, safety, productivity, and autonomous operations. Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, engines, and industrial machinery, while Skycatch develops mining data and analytics technology. In a recent quote, Denise Johnson, group president, Caterpillar Resource Industries, said, “By integrating near-real-time, high-resolution spatial data into both RPM and MineStar solutions, we can help customers improve mine site performance by enhancing safety, productivity and predictability across their operations using both staffed and autonomous fleets.”

Partnership: Whatfix, a provider of digital adoption platforms, partnered with industrial software company PTC to improve adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) software for manufacturers in the automotive, industrial equipment, and medical device industries. The partnership embeds AI-native guidance, workflow support, and adoption analytics into PTC Windchill to help engineering and operations teams improve software adoption, productivity, compliance, and return on PLM investments. PTC develops industrial software for product development and lifecycle management, while Whatfix provides enterprise digital adoption technology. In a recent quote, Sharath Hari N, vice president, Everest Group, said, “Manufacturers are under growing pressure to improve productivity, compliance, and speed-to-market across increasingly complex PLM environments. One of the most persistent barriers to enterprise software ROI is adoption at the point of work. As digital adoption platforms evolve, their role is expanding from user guidance to workflow enablement, analytics, and measurable business impact across mission-critical applications. Organizations that address this barrier will be well placed to accelerate PLM value realization, improve workforce productivity, and drive more consistent execution across engineering and manufacturing workflows.”

Agreement: Apple has entered into a new multiyear agreement expected to exceed $30 billion with semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom to design and produce custom silicon components and wireless connectivity technologies in the United States. The agreement will produce more than 15 billion U.S.-made chips, expand Broadcom's manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado. Broadcom is part of Apple’s American Manufacturing Program (AMP), launched last year to accelerate manufacturing in the U.S. In a recent quote, Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said, “Apple and Broadcom have a long history together, and this new phase of our partnership further accelerates our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we’re proud to deepen our investments in U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation. We’re grateful to the president and his administration for supporting important projects like this one.”