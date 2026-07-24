It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Valmet, AE Industrial Partners, Siemens, and more

Acquisition: Valmet has completed its acquisition of Severn Group, adding the industrial valve company's three divisions—Severn Glocon, ValvTechnologies, and LB Bentley—to its flow control business. The acquisition expands Valmet's severe service flow control capabilities, strengthens its Process Performance Solutions segment, and broadens its presence in refining, energy, metals, and other process industries. Severn's approximately 950 employees will join Valmet as the company integrates the business to support lifecycle services and future growth.

In a recent quote, Thomas Hinnerskov, president and CEO of Valmet, said, “Severn strengthens our business in three ways: it adds a new addressable market in refining, energy and metals, it brings an installed base whose aftermarket potential we can unlock through Valmet's lifecycle service model, and it expands our technology in severe service flow control.”

Acquisition: Continental has agreed to sell its ContiTech business to an affiliate of Lone Star Funds for €4.0 billion, plus performance-based payments of up to €250 million, completing the company's strategic realignment into a pure-play tire manufacturer. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to generate approximately €3.1 billion in cash, with about €2.5 billion planned for a special dividend or a combination of a special dividend and share buybacks. Lone Star Funds will acquire ContiTech's global operations, while Continental will focus exclusively on its tire business.

In a recent quote, Christian Kötz, CEO of Continental, said, “The sale of ContiTech marks the beginning of a new era as a pure-play tire manufacturer. As announced, our shareholders will participate in the proceeds from the sale. We will also continue to improve our solid capital structure.”

Acquisition: AE Industrial Partners has acquired Powder Alloy Corporation (PAC), establishing a specialty materials platform focused on highly engineered powders for aerospace, industrial, energy, biomedical, and other mission-critical markets. The investment positions AE Industrial to expand production, develop new products, and pursue strategic partnerships and acquisitions, while addressing supply chain gaps for specialized materials.

In a recent quote, Bryan McElwee, partner at AE Industrial, said, “PAC’s end markets run on materials that are extraordinarily difficult to produce — powders engineered to exacting specifications, qualified through years of rigorous testing, and proven in the most demanding applications on earth and in the air. PAC has built exactly that capability over more than 50 years, and the breadth of their proprietary portfolio is something that simply cannot be replicated.”

Rebranding: G.S. Precision Inc. has officially rebranded as Global Precision to reflect its evolution into a vertically integrated international manufacturing platform serving aerospace, defense, and emerging technology markets. Under private equity ownership of AE Industrial Partners, the new name aligns with the company's expanded global footprint, which includes five divisions and 11 centers of excellence across North America, Asia, and Europe, following recent acquisitions of Headwater Precision and Lush Heat Treatment LTD. The company said its ownership, leadership team, headquarters, and commitment to customers will remain unchanged as the new brand is rolled out.

In a recent quote, James R. Callan, CEO, said, “For nearly seven decades, we have built a reputation for unmatched quality and technological innovation. As Global Precision, our name now fully aligns with our scaled footprint, our advanced multi-national manufacturing capabilities, and our vision to be the most trusted global partner for mission-critical precision components.”

Rebranding: Brightly Software has completed its transition to the Siemens brand as Asset Management Software, expanding its role within Siemens' portfolio following the company's 2022 acquisition. The business will provide asset health and lifecycle management capabilities that combine operational asset data with Siemens' digital infrastructure technologies to improve performance, reduce costs, and support AI-powered maintenance and energy management. Siemens also announced new Maintenance Manager capabilities and the expansion of its Asset Essentials solution into the UK manufacturing market.

In a recent quote, Nigel Hughes, senior vice president and head of product, Asset Management Software at Siemens, said, “We’re bringing human-centric AI to deliver value for technicians through operational efficiency and resilience, creating a continuous flow of intelligence across planning, maintenance and performance.”