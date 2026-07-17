It's just Business: Quantum Drones Corporation, Constellium, Ursa Major, and more

Acquisition: Quantum Cyber’s subsidiary, Quantum Drones Corporation, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a U.S.-based manufacturing facility and installed manufacturing equipment in Bridgeport, Connecticut, from Arcade Realty, LLC and Arcade Technology, LLC for $3.2 million. The approximately 50,000-square-foot industrial facility includes metal-forming and machining assets and is intended to support Quantum Cyber’s transition from a technology licensing company to a vertically integrated autonomous defense manufacturer. In a recent quote, David Lazar, CEO of Quantum Cyber, said, “Signing these definitive agreements turns our manufacturing strategy from an announcement into a binding commitment to acquire a real facility, real equipment, and an experienced team that knows how to run it. This is the production foundation we have said we were building, and we believe it gives us a domestic base from which to advance toward delivering combat-ready autonomous systems. We are moving to the next phase.”

Acquisition: Besins Healthcare has acquired UniD Manufacturing, a Belgium-based pharmaceutical development and manufacturing company specializing in long-acting drug delivery technologies and advanced polymer-based pharmaceutical formulations. The acquisition combines Besins Healthcare’s hormone health expertise with UniD Manufacturing’s development and manufacturing capabilities, with UniD being renamed Besins Healthcare PharmTech and becoming a center of excellence for innovation and future development projects. In a recent quote, Nicolas and Alexandre Besins, Co-CEOs of Besins Healthcare said, “This acquisition unites two teams with deep and complementary expertise, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome UniD to Besins Healthcare. “This is a natural partnership for both companies, and we are excited about what lies ahead.”

Partnership: CATL and Galbot have signed a global strategic cooperation agreement to deploy AI humanoid robots in smart manufacturing, expand the use of the robots worldwide, and jointly develop what the companies describe as a worldwide aftermarket service standard for AI humanoid robots. The collaboration centers on the Galbot S1, a heavy-duty humanoid robot powered by CATL batteries that has been deployed on CATL's intelligent production lines to perform material handling and battery manufacturing tasks, replacing workers in physically demanding processes. The agreement also expands CATL's NING Service Network from supporting power batteries and energy storage systems to providing aftermarket service for AI humanoid robots.

Partnership: Constellium and EOS have partnered to accelerate the industrial adoption of aluminum additive manufacturing by combining Constellium’s expertise in aluminum alloys with EOS’ metal additive manufacturing technology. The collaboration will focus on developing and validating new aluminum materials and process parameters for laser powder bed fusion applications, helping expand the use of aluminum 3D printing in industries including aerospace, automotive, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. In a recent quote, Ludovic Piquier, senior vice president, manufacturing excellence and chief technical officer at Constellium said, “This collaboration with EOS helps accelerate the practical application of additive manufacturing across industries. By expanding access to advanced aluminum additive manufacturing solutions, we are helping customers reduce qualification times, improve production efficiency, and develop new lightweight, high-performance applications.”

Partnership: Ursa Major has completed its solid rocket motor (SRM) Manufacturing Pathfinder Program conducted in partnership with the U.S. Navy and Office of Strategic Capital (OSC), marking the completion of a $25 million joint investment focused on advancing domestic solid rocket motor manufacturing capabilities. The program resulted in the design, manufacturing, and successful static firing of an HLG 10-inch SRM prototype, while also advancing Ursa Major’s Lynx modular manufacturing process to support scalable production of future missile and rocket systems. In a recent quote, Chris Spagnoletti, CEO of Ursa Major, said, “In partnership with the Navy and OSC, we translated capital into real, measurable outcomes that scaled manufacturing capacity and advanced a production model built for speed and surge. This program validated that when the government invests in companies that are used to doing more with less, companies that prioritize execution, innovation, and manufacturability from day one, you get capability that matters on timelines that matter. That’s how we rebuild the defense industrial base, and how we deliver credible, scalable capability to the joint force.”