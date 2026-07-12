It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Cemtrex, AGB Biologics, Liebherr, and more

Acquisition: Cemtrex and its Advanced Industrial Services (AIS) subsidiary have acquired Plant Engineering Services (PES), a Fort Wayne, Indiana-based engineering firm specializing in large hydraulic and mechanical press systems and complex manufacturing equipment, serving aerospace forging, automotive manufacturing, defense, heavy truck, and other manufacturing sectors. The acquisition adds in-house engineering capabilities to AIS and expands its reach into automotive and defense manufacturing markets while enabling the combined organization to offer turnkey projects from engineering and design through installation and commissioning. PES will continue operating as a dedicated business unit within AIS under the leadership of founder Mark Bohler and is expected to contribute approximately $4 million to $5 million in revenue over the next 12 months.

In a recent quote, Saagar Govil, chairman and CEO of Cemtrex, said, "PES brings deep engineering expertise that AIS has never had in-house, and AIS brings the field execution resources that PES has historically sourced externally. Each company is a natural customer of the other. At the same time, PES opens doors for us in automotive and defense manufacturing, markets where reshoring and domestic industrial investment are driving sustained demand for exactly the kind of engineering-led capital work PES does best. Additionally, we can leverage PES capabilities for AIS’ diverse customer base, deepening those relationships and capturing a larger share of the capital investment flowing into our customers' plants."

Acquisition: Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has completed its acquisition of Deighton Manufacturing UK Ltd, a provider of forming, portioning, coating, and frying equipment for food processors. The acquisition expands Fortifi's capabilities in modular and lower-throughput applications and strengthens its presence in the UK and Europe while increasing its access to growth markets in Latin America, India and Southeast Asia. Deighton's equipment serves food manufacturers producing products including nuggets, burgers, appetizers, vegetables, and cookies, and its employees will join Fortifi's broad-based ownership program for equity ownership.

“Deighton expands Fortifi’s capabilities in modular, flexible and lower-throughput applications, broadening our reach to a wider range of food processors while complementing our expertise in large-scale processing,” said Massimo Bizzi, CEO of Fortifi. “Together with Nothum Food Processing Systems and Provisur Technologies, we now offer forming, coating and thermal processing solutions across virtually every production environment.”

Partnership: AGC Biologics has entered a strategic partnership with Pyramid Pharma Services to provide U.S.-based fill-finish services for biologic drug products. Through the agreement, AGC Biologics customers will gain access to fill-finish manufacturing capabilities in addition to the company's existing biologics development and manufacturing services. The partnership is intended to provide an integrated and flexible supply chain solution for biopharmaceutical companies developing and commercializing biologic therapies.

In a recent quote, Jacob Johnson, CEO of Pyramid Pharma Services, said, "By combining Pyramid's specialized fill-finish capabilities with AGC Biologics' global expertise in biologics development and manufacturing, we're creating a seamless path from molecule to market for our customers."

Partnership: Rehlko and Liebherr have formed a strategic partnership to expand production capacity for large-bore backup power generators, serving data centers and other critical infrastructure applications. Under the agreement, Liebherr will manufacture generator sets powered by Rehlko engines and equipped with Rehlko control systems and accessories at its facility in Colmar, France. The companies said the collaboration is designed to increase production capacity and improve delivery responsiveness as demand for backup power systems continues to grow.

In a recent quote, Brian Melka, president and CEO of Rehlko, said, "By joining forces with Liebherr, we're increasing our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance power solutions at the scale and speed our customers require."

Merger: PMGC Holdings Inc. has merged its subsidiary AGA Precision Systems, LLC into A&B Aerospace, with A&B Aerospace remaining as the surviving operating entity and continuing to use the AGA name as needed for customer and contract continuity. A&B Aerospace serves long-standing Tier 1 aerospace and defense customers, including Boeing, Honeywell, and Moog. The consolidation combines two precision manufacturing businesses under one corporate structure while retaining manufacturing operations at both the Azusa and Santa Ana, California, facilities and sharing resources, customers, leadership, and administrative support. PMGC said the merger is expected to reduce duplicative governance and administrative functions while increasing operational flexibility and customer coverage across its aerospace manufacturing platform. PMGC said it expects the consolidation to reduce duplicative governance, reporting, and administrative overhead while allowing the combined operation to better share personnel, facilities, equipment, certifications, and financial systems.