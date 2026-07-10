FTC and states secure Right to Repair settlement with Deere & Company

The Federal Trade Commission and five states have reached a settlement with Deere & Company that requires the equipment manufacturer to provide farmers and independent repair providers with the same repair resources, including applicable software capabilities, currently available to authorized Deere dealers. The 10-year settlement resolves allegations that Deere restricted access to repair tools needed for electronic repairs, contributing to service delays and higher repair costs for farmers.

Under the stipulated order, Deere must make available repair resources that allow users to perform tasks including reading, clearing, and resetting electronic fault codes; reprogramming electronic components; restarting machines after emissions-related shutdowns; and accessing technical manuals, troubleshooting guidance and other repair information. Deere must also provide future repair resources once they become available to more than 50% of its authorized U.S. dealer network and ensure dealers support farmers and independent repair providers who choose to use those resources.

In a recent quote, FTC Bureau of Competition Director Daniel Guarnera said, “Today’s settlement enables farmers to do what they’ve done for generations—fix their own tractors and other farm equipment—without having to pay an authorized John Deere dealer to do it for them.”