It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from Toyota Motor Corporation, East West Manufacturing, and more

Partnership: Joby Aviation and Toyota Motor Corporation have launched the initial phase of a strategic manufacturing alliance by establishing a joint venture to support commercial production of Joby's electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The alliance combines Joby's electric aviation expertise with Toyota's manufacturing and production systems to improve productivity, quality, and cost while expanding production capacity to meet anticipated demand. In a recent quote, JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said, "Toyota has been by Joby’s side for nearly a decade, providing invaluable guidance and support as we built the foundation for manufacturing our aircraft. Today’s announcement reflects the strength of our relationship and our shared confidence in the opportunity ahead. Together, we share a vision of making aerial mobility an everyday reality, and we look forward to delivering on that promise together."

Acquisition: East West Manufacturing, which manufacturers electronics and electromechanical products, has acquired Vexos to expand its engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities while increasing its footprint across the Americas and Asia. The acquisition combines the companies' expertise to strengthen support for customers throughout the product lifecycle, from design and industrialization to global manufacturing and fulfillment. In a recent quote, Ryan Flynn, CEO of East West, said, "Vexos has built an impressive reputation for engineering excellence, quality, and customer service. Its capabilities align naturally with East West and add to our expertise in helping customers navigate complex engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain challenges. Just as importantly, we both share a commitment to putting customers first, investing in people, and building long-term business relationships."

Acquisition: Beehive Industries has acquired the assets of Able Tool Corporation and its subsidiary, Planet Products Corporation, to expand precision machining capacity as production of its 3D-printed Frenzy jet engine ramps up. The acquisition adds production-ready machining capabilities, aerospace manufacturing expertise, and supports new production Centers of Excellence in Ohio and Tennessee. In a recent quote, Darius Ehteshami, chief operations and finance officer at Beehive Industries, said, "This is a move for scale. Frenzy is entering full-rate production, and our customers need engines now. This acquisition gives us immediate precision machining capability, proven talent, and the operational experience to scale with confidence, at the speed the modern warfighter demands."

Acquisition: Medical technology company Avanos Medical and American Industrial Partners have received all required regulatory approvals to complete AIP's pending acquisition of Avanos. The transaction is expected to close no later than July 27, 2026, subject to Avanos stockholder approval and the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining customary closing conditions. In a recent quote, David C. Pacitti, CEO of Avanos, said, "Securing all required regulatory approvals is a significant milestone and the result of strong collaboration between our two organizations. The receipt of these approvals brings us another step closer to completing the transaction with AIP and embarking on the next phase of innovation and growth at Avanos."

Acquisition: Kimball Electronics has acquired Helvoet Polymer Technologies B.V. for approximately $103 million (€90 million) to establish a global medical contract manufacturing platform and expand its manufacturing footprint in Europe and India. The acquisition adds Helvoet's expertise in micro-molding and precision injection molding for medical applications and is expected to be accretive to Kimball's fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings. In a recent quote, Richard D. Phillips, CEO of Kimball Electronics, said, "Helvoet is exactly the type of acquisition we’ve been building toward, a highly specialized medical CDMO with comprehensive capabilities in microfluidics, diagnostics, and drug delivery, serving blue-chip customers in the fastest-growing segments of healthcare. The acquisition is central to our strategy of establishing Kimball as a true global medical CMO platform with a strengthened presence in Europe, access to the India market, and a clear path for accelerating growth in the U.S. by leveraging our new manufacturing facility in Indianapolis."