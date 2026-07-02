Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Volkswagen, ADP, Electrolux, and more

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Swedish Match Cigars, which manufactures cigars and is a subsidiary of Philip Morris International, will close its manufacturing facility in Dothan, Alabama, resulting in the layoff of 54 employees. The company said the closure is part of a strategy to focus on FDA-authorized smoke-free nicotine products for adult consumers.

International Paper, which produces fiber-based packaging products, announced it is permanently closing four packaging facilities in Marion, Ohio; Hazleton, Pennsylvania; St. Louis, Missouri; and Louisville, Kentucky, while discontinuing production on two converting assets in Phoenix, Arizona, and Omaha, Nebraska. The network optimization will affect approximately 495 hourly employees and 179 salaried employees as the company continues its strategic transformation.

According to NJ.com, ADP, which provides payroll, human capital management, and workforce management software and services, will lay off 76 employees at its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey. The layoffs were disclosed in a WARN filing and are scheduled to take effect in September 2026.

According to Reuters, Volkswagen, which manufactures passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, aims to reduce its workforce by up to 100,000 jobs over the coming years, primarily through attrition and early retirement rather than plant closures. The reported reductions are part of the automaker's broader cost-cutting efforts following agreements reached with labor representatives.

According to the Anderson Independent Mail, Electrolux, which manufactures household appliances, plans to temporarily close its Anderson, South Carolina, manufacturing plant and lay off approximately 1,200 employees as it converts the facility from refrigerator production to fabric care manufacturing. The layoffs are expected to begin as food preservation production is phased out in 2026, with employees invited to return when the repurposed plant reopens in 2027.







https://www.independentmail.com/story/money/business/2026/06/03/what-is-electrolux-timetable-for-layoffs-coming-in-2026/90385924007/