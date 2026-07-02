It's Just Business: Manufacturing moves from IFS, Siemens, Valmet, Embraer, and more

Acquisition: Jessup Manufacturing has acquired D&K Coating Technologies to expand its manufacturing capabilities and support its long-term growth strategy, with D&K continuing to operate under its existing brand from its Janesville, Wisconsin, facility. The acquisition includes D&K Coating Technologies' assets and operations. In a recent quote, Rob Jessup, president and CEO of Jessup Manufacturing, said, "Innovation has always been driven by talented people working together to solve complex challenges. The expertise and experience the D&K team brings to Jessup will strengthen our ability to develop new solutions, expand our technical capabilities, and continue delivering the quality and service our customers expect."

Acquisition: Valmet has completed its acquisition of Severn Group to strengthen the company's process performance solutions segment and expand its flow control business. The acquisition broadens Valmet's capabilities in severe service flow control and supports growth across industries including refining, energy, metals, chemicals, mining, and renewable energy. In a recent quote, Thomas Hinnerskov, president and CEO of Valmet, said, "Severn strengthens our business in three ways: it adds a new addressable market in refining, energy and metals, it brings an installed base whose aftermarket potential we can unlock through Valmet's lifecycle service model, and it expands our technology in severe service flow control."

Acquisition: Rcapital has completed the acquisition of Adams Aviation Supply Company Limited from Incora, with the existing management team remaining in place while Rcapital provides strategic and operational support for future growth. Adams Aviation will continue serving the general and business aviation maintenance market as a distributor of aviation parts and accessories in Europe. In a recent quote, Mark Rogers, general manager of Adams Aviation, said, "This is an exciting new chapter for Adams Aviation. We have a fantastic team, a loyal customer base and a well-earned reputation as the go-to distributor for general and business aviation across Europe. With Rcapital’s backing and expertise in supporting businesses through complex transitions, we are confident in our ability to accelerate our growth plans, expand our capabilities and continue delivering the exceptional service our customers expect. We would like to thank Incora for their support of Adams Aviation throughout their ownership."

Partnership: Siemens and IFS have formed a strategic partnership to help manufacturers connect engineering, production, and asset management data using industrial AI across the product lifecycle. The companies aim to create a closed-loop Digital Twin that links design intent with real-world operational performance to improve productivity, adaptability, and asset optimization. In a recent quote, Tony Hemmelgarn, president and chief executive officer, Siemens Digital Industries Software, said, "Industrial AI only delivers value when it is grounded in both engineering intent and real-world performance. Together with IFS, we are bringing these domains together by connecting design, manufacturing, and asset lifecycle data in a secure, contextualized data fabric. By converging our combined strengths in industrial AI, together we will empower our customers with our vision of an executable Digital Twin that will enable them to accelerate innovation with confidence."

Acquisition: Embraer has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in EZ Air Interior Limited from Safran Cabin, along with selected Brazil-based assets supporting Embraer programs. The acquisition brings aircraft interior manufacturing operations fully under Embraer and supports the company's strategy to expand its operations over the short and long term. In a recent quote, Francisco Gomes Neto, president and CEO of Embraer, said, "Embraer is continuously evaluating opportunities to create value for its stakeholders, and this agreement supports our strategy to expand operations in both the short and long term. I would like to thank Safran Cabin for this successful long-term partnership and warmly welcome the new colleagues joining Embraer. Together, we will continue to deliver excellence driven by safety, quality, efficiency and sustainability."