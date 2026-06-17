Iowa to launch new manufacturing training grant program

Iowa Workforce Development announced June 17 the creation of a new program, Advanced Manufacturing Pathways Development (AMPD) Iowa, to fund state manufacturers seeking to create training programs.

According to a release from IWD, the program is funded by a $4.7 million fund from the U.S. Department of Labor. Starting June 29, Iowa manufacturers will be able to apply to the state for reimbursement on 80% of costs associated with training employees, to a maximum of $4,000 per employee and $250,000 per employer. Priority will reportedly be given to small and medium-sized manufacturers, and Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service has been tapped to serve as a technical partner for employers designing training programs.

In a release, the state noted that manufacturing is Iowa’s second-largest employer, and that the sector is expected to expand 15% in the state over the next decade.

What people are saying

“This initiative is an excellent opportunity to help employers in one of our most critical industries generate the targeted training programs needed to help them upskill their workforce,” said Iowa Gov. Reynolds. “This funding will not only help advanced manufacturing remain competitive in Iowa, it also will create more opportunities for Iowans to thrive in good-paying careers.”

“The AMP'D initiative is a great new tool for Iowa's manufacturers that will help them upskill their workforce, implement new processes, strengthen their talent pipeline, and increase productivity," said Beth Townsend, IWD Executive Director. “We are very excited to offer this opportunity to our manufacturers, especially those who have previously participated in Manufacturing 4.0. The grant can help expand and reinforce the work already done or provide new opportunities to expand production even more, as supporting Iowa's manufacturers remains a key priority in Governor Reynolds' workforce strategy."

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