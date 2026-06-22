Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Lucid Motors, Bell Textron, Schwebel Baking Co., and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Lucid Motors will lay off 1,500 workers according to the latest reporting on the luxury electric vehicle manufacturer. In a June 22 filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Lucid said it plans to lay off 1,500 workers, or about 18% of its workforce. In the government form, Lucid said the layoffs are meant to streamline its organization and align “production plans with anticipated demand,” adding the cuts would eliminate a second shift at its AMP-1 factory and save the company about $158 million. The latest layoffs follow previous cuts in February that saw Lucid cut its workforce by 12%.

Bell Textron announced June 5 it would lay off 285 workers and furlough others for three weeks. According to local news source KWCH 12, the job-cutting measures affect three of the company’s Kansas factories in Amarillo, Texas; Fort Worth, Texas; and Wichita, Kansas. The aviation manufacturer has several defense contracts and in April announced it would build Cheyenne army aircraft fuselages at the Wichita plant.

Eklind Tool Co. announced June 10 it would shut down its Franklin Park, Illinois hex key and hand tools factory and lay off all 112 workers there, according to local newspaper the Journal Star and a WARN report filed with the state. The layoffs are scheduled to take place August 10.

Schwebel Baking Co., a Youngstown, Ohio-based baked goods manufacturer, announced June 17 it would close operations following the fourth of July weekend. In a pair of WARN reports filed with the state, Schwebel said it planned to lay off 370 employees in Youngstown and 110 more in Hebron, effective July 17. In the notices, the company’s HR director wrote that the company had attempted to find but failed to secure additional funding or a buyer for the business. According to local news source WFMJ 21, General Extrusions, an area aluminum manufacturer, is offering laid-off Schwebel workers jobs in manufacturing, maintenance and supervision.

Acuity Brands Lighting will close its Winona, Minnesota lighting factory affective November 30, according to a WARN report filed with the state June 18. The layoff affects 86 employees, including some members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers IBEW Local 953 of Eau Claire. In a comment to local news KTTC, a company representative said it would transfer manufacturing operations to the company’s Indiana Production Facility.