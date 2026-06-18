Intuitive Machines to expand space infrastructure plant

Intuitive Machines announced June 10 it would spend $1 million to expand its Anne Arundel County, Maryland robotics and mechanisms plant. According to a statement from the space infrastructure company, the fifth expansion there since 2021 will support design, testing, assembly and integration work for upcoming NASA missions, including its Artemis program.

The new expansion, Intuitive said in Wednesday’s release, will add new lab and office space alongside upgrades to existing facilities.

The company produces robotics and mechanisms used on space probes, including a Rover Deployment Mechanism to lower unmanned rovers to the lunar service, a tilting camera meant to give mission support a panoramic view of Moon missions, and the Main Engine Gimbal used to control lunar landers’ positioning during descent to the lunar surface. An ongoing project at Intuitive Machines’ is its Altus-1 data relay satellite, designed to orbit the Moon and relay data from its surface back to Earth to support the Artemis program.

To support the new expansion, the state of Maryland’s Department of Commerce awarded Intuitive Machines a $1 million grant. In a statement, Intuitive Machines CEO Steve Altemus noted the company participates in the state Department of Labor’s Lighthouse AI Internship Program, which places interns in Intuitive worksites.

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“This collaboration shows how industry, state programs, and education can reinforce one another,” said Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines. “Maryland invests in innovation, companies grow and hire, students gain experience, and communities benefit from new opportunities and long-term career pathways. Together with Governor Moore, the state of Maryland, and Anne Arundel County leaders, we are building a permanent path to long-term lunar operations, an advanced robotics and mechanisms center of excellence, and a technology edge for our nation.”

“Thanks to companies like Intuitive Machines, Maryland’s capacity for innovation not only spans the globe – it reaches to the moon and beyond,” said Gov. Moore in his announcement of Maryland’s $1 million grant to the company. “This expansion shows our investments in lighthouse industries are driving economic expansion and making Maryland a world leader in space exploration technology.”

“It’s no surprise that Intuitive Machines is finding success right here in Maryland—not only are we home to several mission-critical agencies, but we also have some of the most talented aerospace engineers in the country,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Coker, Jr. “This expansion into BWI Tech Park is a promising step for Intuitive Machines’ leadership in space exploration.”

Manufacturers investing in Maryland

AstraZeneca to spend $2 billion on expanding Maryland biologics operations

The British pharmaceutical says it will expand its Frederick flagship factory and build a new molecule factory in Gaithersburg.

Hitachi opens new $100 million railcar plant in Maryland

The new factory will use monitoring systems and AI programs to monitor manufacturing processes, supplies, and energy use in real time.

AeroVironment opens $12.5M defense research and manufacturing facility in Maryland

The Germantown facility will help accelerate the development of next-generation defense technologies, including phased array antennas, perimeter security systems, and AI solutions.