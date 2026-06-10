Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Bausch & Lomb, Jabil Inc., Southwire and more and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Southwire announced June 2 it would close its York, Pennsylvania wire and cable factory in early 2027. In a company release, the company said it would offer affected employees jobs at other locations, and workers who stay on through their planned terminations will receive severance pay. The company did not specify why it planned to close the York factory February 19, 2027 other than that York’s distribution operations would be relocated.

Jabil, Inc. announced June 2 that it would lay off 103 employees at its location in Clinton, Massachusetts, according to WARN notice information provided by the state. Layoffs are scheduled to run from the first of August through December 1, 2026. The layoffs are consistent with the contract manufacturing company’s stated plans to wind down operations at the site in March, as reported by local news source Telegram & Gazette.

Downlite International will shut down its Mason, Ohio; Blue Ash, Ohio; and Monroe, North Carolina bedding factories, according to a pair of WARN notices filed with both states. The Ohio closures were announced April 20 and will result in 164 employees being laid off between June 19 and July 2; The North Carolina closure was announced June 4 and will involve the layoff of 113 workers, effective August 14. The closures follow Downlite’s March acquisition by rival home and hospitality business Live Comfortably.

Bausch & Lomb Americas, Inc. announced June 4 the eye health company would lay off 119 jobs at its Kirkwood, Missouri factory. While the layoff will be permanent, the company’s WARN report says, it doesn’t plan to close the factory. The layoff period will run from August 10 through December 17. Most — 97 of 119 — affected workers are in manufacturing roles. According to the St. Louis Business Journal, a company spokesperson said the company plans to transfer some production to St. Louis.

Dana Inc. has announced plans to close its Robinson, Illinois auto parts plant, according to local news source WTWO/WAWV, which cited the city mayor, Mike Shimer. According to a WARN report filed with the state of Illinois in April, Dana will start laying off 81 employees June 15. In a statement, Mayor Shimer called the closure “a huge loss” for Robinson.