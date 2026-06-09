Skill up: Training workers at NAM, OSU, Align Precision and more

Manufacturing would be nothing without the people in offices and on plant floors to manage supplies, run assembly lines, build things, observe quality and, in short, do the work. Yet, qualified manufacturing workers are perennially in short supply. This digest covers recent initiatives, public-private partnerships, and educational efforts to train and source the next generation of manufacturing workers.

Align Precision is hosting a registered machinist apprenticeship program at its Arundel, Maine factory, administered by the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Mainebiz, a local business news source, reported Align employs 103 people in the state. “Machinists play a critical role in advanced manufacturing and the defense industrial base supply chain,” John Lewis, executive director of MAME, told the newspaper, adding he was excited to work with Align Precision on the program.

Turn Dynamics, Rappahannock Community College, and Lancaster County of Virginia announced May 20 RCC had received a GO Virginia grant to develop a new CNC machine training program. According to local newspaper the Rappahannock Record, Turn Dynamics leadership reports a shortage of machinists. In remarks to the paper, Turn Dynamics co-owner Doug Bishoff said the program will help introduce younger people to manufacturing.

The National Association of Manufacturers’ Manufacturing Institute awarded Greater St. Cloud, Minnesota a $50,000 grant to establish a new Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education location. According to local news source KNSI radio, the new local chapter of FAME will offer paid apprenticeship programs to train aspiring manufacturers in classrooms and local internships. According to a May 28 release from the Manufacturing Institute, other inaugural recipients of the FAME Catalyst grants include El Cajon, California; Carrollton, Georgia; Lafayette, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; and Abilene, Texas.

Ohio State University and Columbus City Schools are cooperating with Battelle and a nonprofit organization called I Know I Can to offer introductions to 200 high school students to careers in engineering, health, marketing and entrepreneurship. According to Ohio State News, students in the manufacturing pathway visited OSU’s Center for Design and Manufacturing Excellence, touring the site and participating in activities led by CDME’s lead engineer on manufacturing activities.

Missouri Works Initiative’s Apprenticeship Ready in Manufacturing program announced recently it had graduated 13 pre-apprentices from its sixth cohort. According to local news source the Labor Tribune, the program is designed to address employee shortages in local aerospace, manufacturing and supply chains.