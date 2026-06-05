MSolar to spend $23 million on Virginia solar panel factory

MSolar Manufacturing, a U.S.-based manufacturer of solar panels, will spend $23 million to build a new solar panel factory in Mount Jackson, Virginia. According to a statement from the Virginia statehouse, the company plans to build a vertically integrated, 56,000-square-foot factory and employ 150 there. Once finished, the factory will produce an estimated 500,000 heterojunction (HJT) solar panels a year for utility and commercial customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership helped attract MSolar to the site. The solar startup will receive state support for recruiting workers to the plant via the Virginia Jobs Investment Program: the state did not estimate the value of the assistance but noted the state-funded initiative would reduce the company’s HR costs for recruiting. No direct tax breaks or grants were disclosed.

In a statement, MSolar CEO Michael O’Connor said the new factory would advance the company’s strategy to expand stateside production of solar panels.

What people are saying

“We’re building the foundation of a vertically integrated solar manufacturing platform here in Virginia,” said MSolar CEO Michael O’Connor. “This factory represents the first step in our long-term strategy to expand domestic solar production and deliver high-performance technology for energy projects. We believe the future of solar will be defined by performance, domestic content, energy security, and top customer service, and MSolar is positioning itself at the center of that transition. We’re excited to grow alongside the Commonwealth as we scale our platform.”

“By choosing to invest in Mount Jackson, MSolar is creating new career opportunities in the Shenandoah Valley and helping make sure Virginia has the infrastructure to make energy more affordable and reliable for local communities across our Commonwealth,” said Governor Abigail Spanberger. “Increasing energy generation is critical to addressing high energy costs and supporting greater economic growth. I congratulate MSolar on this exciting investment and look forward to watching them grow in the Shenandoah Valley.”

“Shenandoah County is strategically positioned as a great location for manufacturing as is evident through MSolar’s decision to locate their facility in Mount Jackson,” said Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tim Taylor. “MSolar will add to our diverse array of local businesses of which manufacturing is a key target sector as outlined in our Economic Development Strategic and Comprehensive Plans.”

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