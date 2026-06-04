Autodesk purchases MaintainX for $3.6 billion

Autodesk announced May 28 that it would purchase MaintainX for $3.6 billion. In a company release, Autodesk announced it would create a new platform, Autodesk Operations Solutions, intended to host all the company’s operations capabilities, including MaintainX’s operations and maintenance software.

According to Autodesk, Autodesk Operations Solutions will include MaintainX’s software, as well as existing Autodesk programs Tandem, FlexSim, Fusion Operations, and Factory Design Utilities. In a company update released the same day as the plan to purchase MaintainX, Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost said the umbrella would help unite “design intent, execution, and real-world performance” and position the company’s software to capture and contextualize factory data.

In a separate release, MaintainX CEO and co-founder Chris Turlica noted that Autodesk’s existing assets are largely concerned with design, and that its acquisition of MaintainX would bring the lifespan of designed assets into the same picture. Both Turlica and Anagnost asserted the unified operation would provide a basis for the use of industrial AI.

What people are saying

“Autodesk is expanding beyond design and make to operations, ensuring data and insights flow seamlessly in a continuous lifecycle. For decades, we’ve helped customers create the world around us, giving Autodesk a strong foundation of industry workflows, data, and context across the AEC and D&M industries,” said Andrew Anagnost, CEO of Autodesk. “Our goal with MaintainX is to bring deep operational expertise, contextual data, and workflows that enhance our ability to use AI to converge digital and physical worlds.”

“Autodesk has spent over four decades being the company that the physical world is built with — how buildings get designed, how equipment gets engineered, how factories get laid out,” said MaintainX CEO Chris Turlica. “What's been missing from that picture is asset operations: the long, consequential life of an asset after it's been built. That's where our customers live. That's the work MaintainX exists to support.”