Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Jacuzzi, Terex, Durah-Shiloh, and more

With political winds changing and global markets tightening, manufacturers are making tough decisions—and workers are feeling the impact. In this roundup, we chronicle the closures and cutbacks reverberating throughout the manufacturing sector.

Durah-Shiloh will close its Dickson, Tennessee and lay off 69 workers. The auto structure and parts company will shutter the factory July 18, according to local news site FOX 17. The WARN notice did not include a reason for the plant closure: According to the company website, the company’s Dickson site produced stamped assemblies, cross-car beams, seating systems, and tray brackets for car batteries. None of the workers effected will receive bumping rights, and none were represented by a union.

Jacuzzi Inc. will lay off 111 people from its plant in Valdosta, Georgia, according to a WARN report filed with the state of Georgia on May 12. According to the report, Jacuzzi plans to permanently close the bathtub factory by September 2026, with three phases of layoffs scheduled for July 11, August 10, and August 31.

Steinerfilm, a manufacturer of dielectric tape and metallized plastic film, will close its Williamstown, Massachusetts location permanently this summer, according to local newspaper The Berkshire Eagle. Reportedly, the company is consolidating its operations in its German sister company, Steiner Film GmbH, leaving 34 of its Massachusetts employees out of work.

Terex announced May 21 that it would lay off 117 workers as it plans to permanently close its North Bend, Washington heavy machinery factory, according to local news site KIRO 7v. The site said the company plans to relocate its operations at the site to Mississippi and South Carolina.

Bingham & Taylor, a manufacturer of meter- and valve-access products, will permanently close its Culpeper, Virginia cast iron foundry. In a May 21 WARN report filed with the state of Virginia, the company said it would lay off 92 employees at the site, effective before or on the closure date on November 30. According to local news site Virginia Business, the closure follows Bingham & Taylor’s 2025 acquisition by Charlotte Pipe & Foundry.