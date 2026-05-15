Goodyear to close North Carolina tire plant, lay off 1,700

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will close down its tire factory in Fayetteville, North Carolina by 2027. According to a statement released by the Fayetteville Economic Development Corporation, the closure will lay off 1,700 workers at the site, originally opened 55 years ago as Kelly Tire.

The planned future closure follows a troubled year for the tire giant, which reported a net loss of $1.7 billion in 2025 and laid off several hundred workers at the location in the fourth quarter of the year.

According to the Center Square, a site dedicated to statehouse news, the company received about $41 million in incentive packages over the last 20 years of the plants’ operation. The Center Square noted the plant has threatened to close previously “for a decade or more,” and has received incentives from the state and local governments to remain open.

In a statement to The News & Observer, a local newspaper, company spokesperson Kyle Ulanski said the company remains committed to manufacturing tires in the United States.

What people are saying

“The tire industry is changing fast, and Goodyear must change with it,” Goodyear spokesperson Kylie Ulanski said Thursday in an emailed statement to The News & Observer. “As the only remaining U.S.-based tire manufacturer, we are committed to U.S. manufacturing in today’s evolving market.”

“While this news is disappointing, Fayetteville has always risen to meet challenges head-on,” said City of Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin. “We are redoubling our efforts to connect our workforce to new opportunities and ensure our residents are prepared for the jobs of tomorrow. Our commitment to building a Next Generation workforce has never been more critical.”

“Cumberland County cares deeply about every worker and family impacted by this closure,” said Cumberland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kirk deViere. “Together, with our partners at NCWorks, Mid-Carolina Regional Workforce Development Board, Fayetteville Technical Community College, and the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the City and County are committed to providing support and resources to those affected.”