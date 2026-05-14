Factory Fallout: Manufacturing layoffs from Danone, Timken, Trystar, and more

Danone North America announced it would close down its Bridgeton, New Jersey dairy-free beverage factory, local news site NJBIZ reported May 7. In a WARN report filed with the state, the company said the Silk-brand almond, soy, and cashew milk factory would shut down August 2, with layoffs of all 114 workers there to conclude by November 2.

Infra Pipes, shortly after it acquired Atkore Inc.’s high-density polyethylene pipeline (HDPE) business, announced it would close Atkore’s Albuquerque, New Mexico plant and lay off 51 workers there. In a May 6 WARN notice filed with the state of New Mexico, Atkore HDPE, LLC indicated layoffs would start on June 30, 2026.

IDEX Health & Science LLC announced May 5 that it would shut down its Bristol, Connecticut factory October 30, with layoffs to start July 15 and continue for two weeks. According to local news source the Fairfield Daily Voice, the company produces precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems.

Trystar LLC announced plans to close down its Troy, Michigan factory and lay off 71 workers as it plans to relocate its operations elsewhere. The company designs and manufactures electrical products for commercial, utilities and industrial clients. According to a WARN report filed with the state of Michigan, layoffs will start September 4 and continue through the end of the year. The news follows last year’s July acquisition of Trystar by private equity firm Blackstone.

Timken Co. announced May 1 that it would permanently close its Timken Belts factory in Springfield Missouri before the end of the year, with first separations starting in August 2026. The news of the closure comes shortly after the company said it would sell its belts business to Gates Industrial for an undisclosed sum. According to an April 30 Facebook post by the USW Local 662L, the Timken Belts plant was not included in the purchase, and the union is currently negotiating settlement payments with the company.