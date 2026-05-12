Compressed Air & Gas Institute launches new personnel certification program

The Compressed Air & Gas Institute announced May 12 that it had launched a new Certified Compressed Air System Assessor program for certifying professionals In the use of industrial compressed air systems. In a statement, CAGI said the CCASA program would improve performance and energy efficiency of compressed air systems by improving operators’ professional competency.

According to the Institute’s website, the new CCASA standard is oriented around the application of ANSI/ASME EA4 and ISO 11011. In its May 12 statement, CAGI said that includes system measurement, diagnostics, and data analysis; supply- and demand-side optimization; system design, maintenance, and performance improvement strategies.

The Institute’s existing Compressed Air Systems Specialist exam, CCASS, which covers foundational knowledge of the components, operations and best practices associated with compressed air system, is a prerequisite for the new course.

The CCASS exam costs $275 for first attempts, with a $150 one-time retake fee. The new CCASA standard, still listed on CAGI’s website as “coming soon,” costs $595. Both tests consist of 80 multiple-choice questions answered in a testing center within 90 minutes, and both confer three-year certifications.

The organization hopes the new program will improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime at companies that use compressed air systems. In a statement, Neil Mehltretter, chair of the CAGI section that developed the CCASA exam, said the new certification would provide companies assurance their systems are operating efficiently.

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“Compressed air systems are essential to industrial operations, yet they often operate inefficiently,” said Neil Mehltretter, CAGI’s System Assessment Section Chair. “The CCASA program ensures assessors have the technical expertise to deliver high‑quality evaluations that improve reliability, reduce energy consumption, and support better system decisions. Organizations that work with CCASA‑certified professionals can be confident their systems are being assessed using consistent, industry‑recognized best practices.”