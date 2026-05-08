The U.S. manufacturing industry lost an estimated 2,000 jobs in April, according to the latest Employment Situation report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Preliminary figures indicate the overall nonfarm economy added 115,000 jobs last month, leaving the unemployment rate at 4.3%, durable goods manufacturing added 2,000 and nondurable goods production lost 4,000. It’s the sixteenth month in a row in which the BLS has indicated largely flat manufacturing employment.

The biggest loser in manufacturing was beverage, tobacco, leather and allied product manufacturing, which lost an estimated 2,500 workers in April. Apparel manufacturing shed 1,800 while paper manufacturing lost 1,700. Notable gains in chemicals manufacturing (+2,400 jobs) and food manufacturing (+1,500) weren’t enough to make up for the other deficits.

In durable goods production, the sizeable transportation equipment manufacturing sector lost a total of 3,600 jobs, of which 3,000 were in motor vehicles and parts production. That loss to manufacturing’s largest subsector by employment was augmented by a 1,800 job-loss in machinery, but offset by gains of 1,900 in fabricated metals, 1,500 in primary metals, 1,100 in nonmetallic minerals, and smaller gains elsewhere.

Comparing the number of jobs lost to the total number employed by manufacturing, the Bureau reported that manufacturing employment “showed little change” in April 2026. The BLS has reported manufacturing employment showing little to no change every month since November 2026, when it noted a significant increase of 32,000 in transportation equipment manufacturing, reflecting the end of the 2024 Boeing machinists’ strike. U.S. manufacturers currently employed 66,000 fewer employees than they did in April 2025.

Wages in manufacturing grew slightly faster than the nonfarm payroll average. Average hourly earnings in manufacturing jumped 13 cents from $29.97 to $30.10 while the total private average hourly wage rose just 10 cents to $32.23/hour. Nondurable goods wages jumped 20 cents to $30.10 while nondurable goods grew at a tepid 3 cents per hour to $27.10/hour. In a statement, Keith Sonderling, Acting Secretary of Labor, attributed the wage growth to tax cuts.

What people are saying

“Despite doom-and-gloom rhetoric from pundits and economists, America’s economic comeback is clearly accelerating under President Trump, with job growth now shattering expectations two months in a row. 115,000 jobs were added in April, doubling expectations and proving 94% of Bloomberg economists wrong. The unemployment rate remained steady and total private sector job growth under this Administration now stands at more than 700,000 new jobs,” said Acting Labor Secretary Keith Sonderling. “Thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts, job creators were clearly feeling empowered this tax season and are investing in American workers. Our skilled workforce is seeing the benefits, with continued job growth in construction and a strong 5.2% year-over-year increase in manufacturing weekly earnings.”

Jobs reports

Manufacturing regains 15,000 jobs in March

Durable goods production dominated job gains last month

Jobs report: Manufacturing loses 12,000 jobs in February

The loss in manufacturing jobs mirrored larger losses of 92,000 jobs in the nonfarm payroll economy

Manufacturing breaks job-loss streak, adds 5,000 jobs in January

January marked the first time manufacturing has added jobs in 13 months.