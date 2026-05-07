It’s just business: manufacturing moves from Alcami Corp., SEG Solar, Valveworks USA, and more

The business of manufacturing never stops. Industrial companies merge, invest and strategically expand to keep competitive, even under adverse business conditions. Read on for more details on five such expansions and acquisitions made by industrial and manufacturing companies.

Expansion: Bimini Pet Health announced May 5 that it had broken ground on an expansion of its Topeka, Kansas production facility. According to a company statement, the expansion will add a new dedicated ingredient blending facility to the contract manufacturing site, its third expansion since opening in 2018. The company also plans to hire an unspecified number of new employees in connection to the site expansion.

Acquisition: Alcami Corp. announced May 5 it had acquired fellow pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization Tjoapack. According to a statement, Alcami now employs 1,400 in the United States and The Netherlands and produces 80 commercial products worldwide. CEO Patrick Walsh, in a statement, said Tjoapack employees are welcome in the new company and that its purchase is another step in Alcami’s long-term growth strategy.

Expansion: SEG Solar announced May 7 that it would build a new 4-gigawatt solar panel manufacturing factory in Houston, Texas, for $200 million. The company said in a statement the new site will cover just under 500,000 square feet and employ 800 additional workers. In a statement, Timothy Johnson, SEG VP of Operations, said the plant is a “milestone” for the company, founded in 2021.

Acquisition: Valveworks USA announced May 7 that it had acquired Houston Oilfield Equipment for an unspecified sum. Both companies produce products for the oil and gas industries, with Valveworks manufacturing wellhead and tree equipment and Houston specialized in choke products. In a joint release, the companies said Houston’s chokes would be integrated into Lancaster Chokes within Valveworks USA’s Choke Division.

Expansion: Printeez, a print-on-demand company specializing in t-shirts and other custom embroidered products, will open its first U.S. operation in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Business & Wealth magazine. In comments to the magazine, Shawn Sckoropad, CEO of the Quebec-based business, said the new expansion would let it bring its printing operations “closer to American customers.”