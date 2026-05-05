Precision Metalforming Association announces new leadership, structure

The Precision Metalforming Association announced a number of changes to its leadership on May 4. The association is expanding its leadership board by adding an Executive Director of Membership and Engagement and apponting a new Managing Director. Mark Getsay, currently PMA’s COO/CFO, will assume the role of Managing Director, overseeing the group’s operations, strategy, and finance, and Director of Meetings and Events Katlyn Stratis will be promoted to Executive Director of Member Services.

According to the PMA, the changes, especially the addition of the new Executive Director position, are intended to improve member engagement in the organization.

In an association release, Christopher Zuzick, chair of the PMA’s Board of Directors, said Getsay’s understanding of the metalforming industry would help guide the organization for the near future. Getsay has also led the group’s PMA Education Foundation for the past three years.

What people are saying

“I’m honored to step into this role at such an important time for PMA and the industry,” said Mark Getsay, new Managing Director of the Precision Metalforming Association. “Building on a strong 80-year foundation, I’m excited to work with our team and Board to enhance member support, expand our impact and deliver even greater value in the years ahead.”

“Mark brings a deep understanding of PMA and the metalforming industry, along with a strong track record of leadership,” said Christopher Zuzick, Chair of the PMA Board of Directors. “His experience across the organization and his commitment to our members make him the right leader to strengthen the organization and position PMA for the future. These changes reflect a clear focus on strategy and the future. We are aligning our leadership structure to meet the evolving needs of our members and ensure PMA remains a strong, responsive partner to the industry.”