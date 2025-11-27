Nidec names new President, CTO

Nidec ACIM announced a pair of leadership changes to its Commercial & Industrial division January 28. The compressor, electric motor, and drive manufacturer announced Tuesday that Tim Schamel was promoted to President of Nidec Commercial & Industrial, while Tim Albers has been tapped to become its Chief Technology Officer.

According to a company statement, the moves are part of Nidec’s strategy to improve alignment across its Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors unit, which has about 18,000 employees and 30 factories across 25 countries.

Before Tuesday’s promotion, Tim Schamel served as President of Nidec’s U.S. Motors division after joining the company in 2016 as VP and GM of its HVAC/R and Appliance Motors unit. Tim Albers previously worked as Senior Director of Product Management for 15 years at Nidec Commercial & Industrial.