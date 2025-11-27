Nidec names new President, CTO

Tim Albers will take the roll of Chief Technology Officer, and Tim Schamel has been promoted to President of Nidec Commercial & Industrial.
April 29, 2026
ID 264327638 © Timon Schneider | Dreamstime.com
69f273dccbb3b2b6bd8556ac Nidec Corpid 264327638timon Schneiderdreamstime

Nidec ACIM announced a pair of leadership changes to its Commercial & Industrial division January 28. The compressor, electric motor, and drive manufacturer announced Tuesday that Tim Schamel was promoted to President of Nidec Commercial & Industrial, while Tim Albers has been tapped to become its Chief Technology Officer.

According to a company statement, the moves are part of Nidec’s strategy to improve alignment across its Appliance, Commercial and Industrial Motors unit, which has about 18,000 employees and 30 factories across 25 countries.

Before Tuesday’s promotion, Tim Schamel served as President of Nidec’s U.S. Motors division after joining the company in 2016 as VP and GM of its HVAC/R and Appliance Motors unit. Tim Albers previously worked as Senior Director of Product Management for 15 years at Nidec Commercial & Industrial.

About the Author

Ryan Secard

Ryan Secard joined Endeavor B2B in 2020 as a news editor for IndustryWeek. He currently contributes to IW, American Machinist, Foundry Management & Technology, and Plant Services on breaking manufacturing news, new products, plant openings and closures, and labor issues in manufacturing.

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