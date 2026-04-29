Turner Industries to build nuclear reactor parts in Louisiana

Turner Industries and the State of Louisiana announced April 28 that Turner would build two new nuclear fabrication plants in New Iberia and Port Allen, Louisiana. The factories will produce nuclear-grade piping and high-precision instrumentation for use in future nuclear power plant production. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the company will hire 1,000 new workers in the state, 500 for each site, at jobs paying an average salary of $77,000.

The move is part of Louisiana’s push to establish itself as a new hub for nuclear power production, a plan the state calls its Nuclear Strategic Framework, which envisions a new network of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and other new nuclear reactor models. Turner’s factory will reportedly focus on modular assembly components for building nuclear plants components in controlled environment before shipping them to project sites for final assembly.

Turner Industries was founded in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in 1961 and maintains its headquarters there. The company’s existing Port Allen location hosts its Pipe Fabrication Division, and its New Iberia facility features deepwater access for efficient transportation.

What people are saying

“Turner Industries has a 65-year legacy of supporting the energy sector, and today we are leaning into the future of American energy independence,” Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups said. “These Louisiana facilities and their capabilities represent a commitment in our workforce and our state. By specializing in modular fabrication and ASME Section III certified piping, we are ensuring that much of the next wave of nuclear innovation is ‘Built in Louisiana.’”

“Louisiana is answering the President’s call for American energy dominance,” Governor Jeff Landry said. “Turner Industries has been a cornerstone of our state’s industrial strength for decades, and this expansion puts Louisiana workers at the center of building the next generation of nuclear power. This is about good-paying jobs, American energy security and making sure the future of this industry is powered right here in Louisiana.”

“Louisiana is home to some of the best industrial contractors in the country, with eight of the top 20 with major operations right here in our state,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “Turner Industries represents that strength, and this expansion shows how our homegrown companies are evolving to meet new demand. By building on what we do best, Louisiana is creating new opportunities, driving innovation and growing high-quality jobs that move our economy forward.”

Manufacturers investing in Louisiana

Air Liquide to spend $350 million to expand Louisiana industrial gas plant.

The expansion will help supply Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana LLC’s low-carbon steel mill with oxygen, nitrogen, and argon.

Shintech to spend $3.4 billion on expansions at Louisiana PVC plant

State officials said the project is expected to create 163 new manufacturing jobs.

Element USA to spend $850 million on Louisiana rare metals refinery

Louisiana Economic Development says the production site will create 200 new jobs with an average salary of $90,000.