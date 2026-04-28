IFS breaks with industry convention pricing to unlock enterprise-wide AI adoption

IFS recently announced a new pricing model that fundamentally changes how enterprise AI is bought and deployed. With this announcement, organizations will now have the freedom to deploy Industrial AI wherever it creates value, without constraint, and without the fear of escalating costs.

IFS is moving away from user-based licensing to a model grounded in operational reality, enabling customers to pay by assets, rather than users. For example, for an energy company managing 400 offshore assets pays based on those 400 assets rather than the 12,000 people and machines that need to access the data.

The model aligns software investment with the operational assets customers manufacture, manage, and maintain, such as vessels, components, infrastructure, or production assets. The result for IFS customers is predictable costs that align with operations, enabling projects to expand and enterprises to grow without the constraints of user-based licensing.

The model is designed for industrial systems of action, where software investment aligns with the operational environments a company manages rather than the number of users accessing the system.

What people are saying

Mark Moffat, CEO at IFS, said: “This is a clear message to our customers: rather than rationing users, IFS wants you using AI everywhere you can to create value. Our customers should not have to choose between automating their operations and controlling their software costs. This progressive move on pricing removes that trade-off entirely. We're not pricing the workers. We're pricing the work."

Mickey North Rizza, Group Vice-President, Enterprise Software at IDC, noted: “IFS moving into the next realm of pricing means buyers have flexibility in the Agentic world. IFS new pricing model helps companies operationally scale their investment to the value levers it needs to run the business. This new methodology will help clients sustain their economic value.”

Aly Pinder Jr, Research VP, Aftermarket Services Strategies, at IDC, added: “Asset-centric organizations have made the shift to expect to work with technology vendors that can align the partnership in a way for shared benefit and flexibility enabling growth as market conditions evolve.”