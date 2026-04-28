Regal Rexnord Corporation announces Aamir Paul as next CEO

Paul is a recognized leader with deep global experience across sales, strategy, and operations management having lived and worked in Europe and the U.S. He joins Regal Rexnord from Schneider Electric, a leading global energy management and automation company, where he joined in 2013 and currently serves as President of North America. Mr. Paul took over the North America business in 2022, at which time he also joined the Executive Committee, and proceeded to grow the business at double digit rates through 2025. Last year the business generated over $17 billion (USD) in revenue, employed over 43,000 people, and ran over 35 manufacturing facilities.

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“After a comprehensive search, the Board concluded that Aamir is an exceptional leader who is well-prepared to guide Regal Rexnord through its next phase of growth,” said Rakesh Sachdev, Non-Executive Chairman of Regal Rexnord’s Board of Directors. “The Board is excited about many aspects of Aamir’s background, but in particular, his long track record driving growth across complex global businesses, his commitment to building strong teams and developing talent, his ability to foster an innovation culture, and his deep experience in the core strategic Regal Rexnord growth markets, including data center and discrete automation.”

Added Mr. Paul, “As I have come to know Regal Rexnord, I have become increasingly excited about the tremendous growth potential of the Company’s portfolio, its unique scale and scope, and its market-leading technologies. I look forward to further capitalizing on Regal’s 80/20 operating philosophy to drive continued focus, execution, and value creation across the enterprise. I am eager to work with the talented team at Regal Rexnord and leverage my commercial and operational experience to help ensure the Company maximizes its full potential for its customers, its people, and its shareholders.”

Mr. Paul holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Northwestern University, and has completed advanced management studies at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and INSEAD. He serves as a board member of USG Corporation, a privately-held manufacturer of building materials and innovative solutions. He is also actively involved in industry and civic leadership, serving on the boards of organizations including the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), the National Association of Electrical Distributors, and the Executives’ Club of Chicago.

The Company does not plan to provide additional commentary on the CEO transition prior to its first quarter earnings conference call, scheduled for May 7, 2026.