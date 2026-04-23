Anheuser-Busch to spend $300 million more on US workforce development, open new training centers

Anheuser-Busch announced April 22 that it would double its planned U.S. investments from $300 million to $600 million across 2025 and 2026. The German brewing company said its “Brewing Futures” initiative is intended to build up a manufacturing workforce in the United States, including with the construction of 15 new technical skills training centers across the U.S. and encouraging veterans to seek manufacturing careers.

According to a company statement, the 15 new technical skills training centers will offer advanced training from “technical fundamentals and digital tools to management systems and mechanical and electrical systems.” Anheuser-Busch says it plans to use these centers to train 90% of its workforce over the next five years and will use its Technical Excellence Center, founded in St. Louis in 2022, as a model.

For the veteran-focused plank of its workforce plan, Anheuser-Busch says it will continue to work with the Manufacturing Institute’s “Heroes MAKE America” initiative. The company adopted MI’s Manufacturing Readiness Badges in May 2025 and plans in 2026 to support MI’s associated Talent Network by embedding the tool into its career website.

What people are saying

“Anheuser-Busch’s $600 million investment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the future of American manufacturing,” said Brendan Whitworth, Anheuser-Busch CEO. “By strengthening our manufacturing operations, we are creating sustainable careers – not just jobs – and investing in the people who are vital to our success. We are proud to continue building the next generation of manufacturing leaders through our new technical training centers while also providing new opportunities in the workforce for our nation’s veterans.”

“Anheuser-Busch’s expanded investment is a commitment to the American worker and the future of our nation's strength in manufacturing. By partnering with the Manufacturing Institute, Anheuser-Busch is powering a new generation of opportunity for the world’s finest workforce—the manufacturing workforce,” said Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufacturers CEO. “These local technical skills training centers and partnerships with trade schools will transform careers and enable the manufacturing workforce of today and tomorrow to develop the critical skills they need to build life-changing careers, grow our economy and shape American communities.”