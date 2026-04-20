Skill up: Training workers at Google, Apple, Alabama Community Colleges, and more

Manufacturing would be nothing without the people in offices and on plant floors to manage supplies, run assembly lines, build things, observe quality and, in short, do the work. Yet, qualified manufacturing workers are perennially in short supply. This digest covers recent initiatives, public-private partnerships, and educational efforts to train and source the next generation of manufacturing workers.

Google announced April 13 that it would spend $10 million with the Manufacturing Institute to develop two new courses designed to teach manufacturing workers AI. “AI 101 for Manufacturing” will adapt Google’s existing AI training course to a manufacturing environment, while “AI for Advanced Manufacturing Technicians” will be developed by the Manufacturing Institute. As part of the deal, the Manufacturing Institute will also launch 15 new Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) chapters across the country, and Google will fund scholarships to students at those chapters.

Jackson College of Jackson, Missouri, announced April 15 that it will sign an agreement with the Jackson Area Manufacturers Association to count manufacturing training programs for academic credit. According to JAMA, which hosts manufacturing training programs, the partnership will “create clearer pathways for students” and supports local manufacturing workforce development efforts.

Missouri University of Science & Technology held a ribbon-cutting ceremony April 15 for its new Missouri Protoplex facility. The 117,000-square-foot-facility on MS&T’s campus includes 40,000 square feet of high-bay manufacturing space and is expected to host state manufacturers and cultivate collaboration between researchers and manufacturing businesses. According to MS&T, the university has secured $22 million in donations to support industry cooperation at the site.

John Wood Community College announced April 20 that it had received a $350,000 grant from the Illinois Community College Board’s Advanced Manufacturing Grant. The Quincey, Illinois community college said it would use the funds to purchase a new mechatronics trainer for the campus, according to local news source WGEM.

Michigan State University announced April 20 that it would host the Apple Manufacturing Academy Spring Forum from April 30-May 1. According to a statement from the university, the forum will unite industrial leaders, researchers, and business owners to discuss AI in manufacturing. The forum program will include off-site tours of area businesses Block Imaging, Peckham, and two MSU research facilities.