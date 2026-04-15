L3Harris announces $1.27 billion rocket factory expansion in Virginia

L3Harris Technologies announced April 15 that it would spend $1.265 billion to expand its Orange County, Virginia solid rocket motor production site. The expansion, dubbed Virginia Advanced Propulsion Facilities, will add 350 jobs through 2031 and more than double the existing site’s 256,000 square foot manufacturing space, the company says.

The VAPF will support existing solid rocket motor production by adding space for mixing, grinding, casting, and final assembly to the site. L3Harris has dubbed separate parts of the campus its Center for Excellence for Propellant research and Small to Medium-sized Solid Rocket Motor Production.

According to the Virginia governor’s office, Orange County will receive two grants totaling $13 million for infrastructure improvements connected to the expansion. L3Harris itself will receive a $5 million grant from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, and the company will receive funding and recruitment support through the state’s Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

What people are saying

“L3Harris’ continued investments in solid rocket motor facilities are bolstering manufacturing capacity for key national defense programs,” said Ken Bedingfield, President, Missile Solutions, L3Harris. “With a talented workforce and a community committed to long-term success, our expanded presence in Virginia will deliver additional capability to the Department of War and our allies.”

“I congratulate L3Harris on its historic expansion in Central Virginia,” said Gov. Spanberger. “With a deep talent pipeline and strong track record in the defense and advanced manufacturing sectors, the Commonwealth is ready to fill the hundreds of new positions coming to Orange County. L3Harris exemplifies the kind of partnership that builds the future of Virginia, and we look forward to celebrating this investment for many years to come.”

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and our Economic Development team, we are thrilled to recognize and support L3Harris’ $1.265 Billion expansion and the creation of 350+ new jobs in Orange County. This is a transformational announcement that will benefit Orange County for decades,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bryan Nicol. “L3Harris has been an important, long-time member of our business community – making their growth and continued investment here particularly gratifying. This project is a recognition of Orange County’s strong business climate, its economic vitality and our region’s qualified workforce. The Board is grateful to be receiving a grant from Governor Spanberger’s Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and support from the General Assembly’s Major Employment Investment Project Approval Commission to bring this opportunity to the Commonwealth.”

“I’m pleased to see L3Harris expanding its operations in Virginia, bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs to Orange County while strengthening manufacturing capacity for critical national defense programs,” said Rep. Eugene Vindman, D-Va. “This investment will more than double their footprint and build on a long track record of success in the region. I look forward to continuing to partner with L3Harris to support this growth, create new opportunities for our workforce, and advance the aerospace innovation that drives both our economy and our national security.”

Manufacturers investing in Virginia

Avio Co. will spend $500 million on new Virginia rocket motor factory

The company says the new factory will create over 1,000 jobs at the site.

LS Cable & System Ltd. to spend $689 million to build new factory in Virginia

In April, the company’s Greenlink subsidiary said it would build its own factory in the same area.

Eaton to spend $50 million to open new Virginia manufacturing campus

The power management products company aims to meet demand for data center power control devices.