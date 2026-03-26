Apple to partner with Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, Qnity on US manufacturing

Apple Inc. announced March 26 that it would spend $400 million on partnerships with four manufacturers to expand its “American Manufacturing Program” initiative to manufacture more of its products in the United States. The manufacturers — Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics — will join existing AMP member companies Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung and Texas Instruments.

According to an Apple statement, Bosch will work with TSMC to produce integrated circuits for Apple products at TSMC’s factory in Camas, Washington. Cirrus Logic and GlobalFoundries will cooperate to produce semiconductors for Apple products at GlobalFoundries’ Malta, New York, foundry, and Qnity Electronics will cooperate with existing AMP member HD MicroSystems on materials for semiconductor manufacturing.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AMP aims to source materials for Apple products from American manufacturers. The tech company behind the iPhone largely relies on contract manufacturers to make its products, including Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn in the United States.

What people are saying

“At Apple, we believe in the power of American innovation and manufacturing, and we’re proud to partner with even more companies to produce critical components and cutting-edge materials for our products right here in the U.S.,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Today, we’re joining with world-class partners like Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics to further expand Apple’s U.S. supply chain through our American Manufacturing Program. This is another powerful example of what is possible when we invest in American ingenuity, and we’re excited to build the future together.”