Augury, MaintainX partner to integrate AI-driven predictive maintenance workflows

Augury and MaintainX have announced a new product integration designed to bridge the long-standing gap between machine health insights and maintenance execution.

By connecting Augury’s predictive machine health capabilities with MaintainX’s asset and work management platform, the partnership enables manufacturers to automatically convert detected anomalies into real-time, actionable work orders.

When Augury identifies a potential machine issue, a detailed work order is instantly generated in MaintainX, complete with recommended actions and diagnostic data. This allows maintenance teams to respond immediately, reducing delays that often lead to unplanned downtime. Once the work is completed, the results are fed back into Augury’s system, validating the repair and continuously improving the accuracy of its AI models.

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in industrial maintenance strategies—from traditional, schedule-based approaches to dynamic, condition-based maintenance. Instead of relying on fixed service intervals, manufacturers can now act based on real-time machine data, improving efficiency while reducing unnecessary maintenance costs and missed failure points.

For both companies, the partnership strengthens their value propositions. Augury enhances its ability to operationalize insights at scale, while MaintainX deepens its role as a system of action for frontline teams. The integration also supports easier adoption, as shared customers can activate the capability without complex or costly implementation.

For the industrial and manufacturing sector, the benefits are significant. The combined solution helps reduce unplanned downtime, improve asset reliability, and enhance safety while enabling smarter, faster decision-making. By creating a continuous feedback loop between detection and action, the integration represents a step forward in making predictive maintenance more practical, scalable, and impactful across modern operations.

What people are saying

In a recent quote, Chad Toles, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Augury, said, “bringing MaintainX and Augury's ecosystems together through Augury Plus underscores our open, connected approach—enabling customers to unify their most trusted systems and operationalize machine health at scale across both existing and new deployments, without costly integrations.”

Danny Seigle, VP Partnerships at MaintainX, said "the best maintenance teams don't just respond faster—they prevent problems from becoming downtime in the first place. By integrating Augury's machine intelligence directly into the system of action our customers rely on every day, we're giving them a system that thinks ahead and acts in real time. That's the future of maintenance execution."

The integration is available today. Augury and MaintainX share dozens of customers who can activate the connection out of the box, with no custom implementation required.