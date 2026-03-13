Stryker Corp. hit by cyber attack, disrupting processing, manufacturing and shipping.

Stryker Corp., a medical technology company that sells surgical equipment as well as neurotechnological and orthopedic implants, disclosed March 11 that the company was the target of a computer security incident disrupting its Microsoft environment. The company, which has provided rolling updates as more information has come available, says it’s the attack appears contained to Stryker’s internal networks. The company’s soft- and hardware devices are reportedly safe to use, and the company also said the attack is not tied to ransomware.

The attack was reportedly contained by the first notice Stryker released on Wednesday, March 11. In an unsigned media statement dated to the evening of March 12, Stryker said the attack disrupted its processing, manufacturing and shipping processes and that its incident response and business continuity measures are in place to maintain operations where possible, and that the investigation into the attack is “ongoing” and cooperating with law enforcement.

In a series of updates, the company reassured customers of its Mako robotic surgery system, its Lifenet data management system, its Lifepak defibrillators, its SurgiCount and Triton electronic medical records systems, and its Surgical Visualization Platforms should all be unaffected and were safe for customers to use.

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