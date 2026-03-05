OSHA cites Adonel Concrete for $58,604 after worker fatality

The U.S. Department of Labor cited Adonel Concrete Corp. for nine serious violations related to a worker fatality, and fined it for a total of $58,604. According to a February 26 release from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the employee in question entered an unprotected area of a concrete block cubing machine in July 2025 and suffered fatal injuries as a result.

The final count of OSHA violations according to the Thursday release was nine serious violations. OSHA found Adonel had failed to provide machine guarding, appropriate markers for electrical panels and an operational locking mechanism; the company further failed to ensure proper lockout/tagout procedures were followed and did not have an effective hearing conservation program for workers exposed to high volume noise. Lastly, the company had failed to incorporate hazards related to silica in its hazard communication program.

According to local West Palm Beach, Florida news site CBS 12, the worker died Thursday, July 17 following an accident involving a device for stacking and cubing concrete blocks. The employee was pronounced dead on the scene.

Spotlight on safety

OSHA cites US Steel for Lethal Clairton Coke Works Explosion

The August 2025 explosion injured 12 and killed two employees.

Is your facility prepared for hurricane disaster? Tips from a survivor.

Disaster recovery could come down to an accurate spare parts list and asset hierarchy. Where does your facility stand?

Accurate Energetic Systems factory explodes; 19 missing, feared killed

Local authorities say the cause of the explosion is not yet known.