General Mills factory hit by cereal fire

Local news site WGRZ2 of Buffalo, New York reported March 2 that a General Mills factory in the city caught fire following what local fire crews determined was an equipment malfunction.

According to local news, reporters observed smoke coming from the roof of the factory at 9:30am Monday. First responders with Buffalo Fire reported that the fire was under control a little more than an hour later after doing about $10,000 in damages to the facility. The blaze, first responders said, was apparently caused by malfunctioning equipment, which lit “a pile of cereal” on fire.

A General Mills spokesperson responding to WGRZ2 said there were no casualties from the blaze.

“This morning, General Mills’ Buffalo plant reported a localized fire. All employees are confirmed safe,” the spokesperson said. “Our internal emergency response team and local fire departments responded, and the fire was promptly extinguished.”

