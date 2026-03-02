ITT closes SPX Flow acquisition for $4.8 billion

ITT, Inc., announced March 2 that it had formally closed its purchase of SPX Flow for $4.775 billion. The purchase, announced back in early December, unites ITT’s industrial components and processes business with SPX Flow’s fluid-handling industrial component business. To accommodate the new business, ITT is adding SPX Flow and its 3,900 employees to ITT’s Industrial Process division and renaming it Flow Technologies. The new division is led by Bartek Makowiecki, the existing head of ITT’s Industrial Process division.

In a statement, ITT CEO Luca Savi said the purchase would position its Flow Technologies business for future growth. Company leadership noted that SPX Flow reached $1.3 billion in revenue and 14% organic orders growth in 2025.

In December, when the acquisition was first announced, the two companies said in a joint statement the sale would generate $80 million in savings for the combined companies after three years.

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we welcome 3,900 new ITTers to our company. With the addition of SPX FLOW’s leading technologies, strong brands and deep engineering expertise, Engineered for Life becomes even more meaningful for ITT,” said ITT CEO Luca Savi. “This acquisition is an acceleration towards our 2030 long-term strategic goal of enterprise portfolio transformation, four years ahead of plan. Today, ITT’s portfolio is more resilient and increasingly concentrated in higher‑growth, higher‑margin businesses. The combination of SPX FLOW and ITT’s Industrial Process business creates a robust, global flow technologies platform positioned for sustained, long-term profitable growth. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths and ITT’s relentless focus on customers, on continuous improvement and differentiation in execution and innovation. This is a defining moment for ITT and for our new Flow Technologies platform, and it will create significant value for our customers, our employees and our shareholders.”