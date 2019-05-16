/ / Photos from Ultrasound World and Reliable Asset World 2019

How to identify arcing vs. tracking vs. corona, best practices for electrical safety in the workplace, and what's necessary to gain buy-in for an asset management turnaround all were on the table at
UE Systems' co-located Ultrasound World and Reliable Asset World shows in Clearwater Beach, FL, this week.
Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace was at the shows and shares highlights in the photo gallery below.
"Good reliability doesn't start with a process or technology; it starts with people," Nancy Regan, reliability-centered maintenance author and founder and president The Force, said in her keynote Wednesday. And with any reliability initiative, it's vital to "get into the minds of the people we know we need buy-in from to achieve success," she said. "Figure out what's in it for the other side before you even begin." For operators and maintainers, for example, reducing maintenance costs (in and of itself) isn't necessarily the thing that's going to energize them and motivate them to get on board, she noted. Meeting teams where they are in terms of addressing their priorities, motivators and concerns will help ensure that all sides are on the same page and that a given initiative isn't just something that's happening to them.
Electrical shock is the No. 2 cause of lost-time injuries in the workplace, Exiscan President and CEO Tim Rohrer noted in a presentation on best practices for electrical asset management. And electrical safety incidents are among the top 10 causes of workplace fatalities. Electrical-safety events may not happen all that often within a facility, but when they do occur, the severity tends to be extremely high, Rohrer said. That's why having a dynamic, effective safety program depends on proper, consistent equipment maintenance – something that the 2018 edition of NFPA 70E, the Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace, places a heightened emphasis on.
NFPA 70E specifies that the top priority – the go-to, the first goal – should always be hazard elimination. And if you can't eliminate the hazard, can you eliminate associated hazardous tasks, such as opening an electrical panel? When it comes to protecting yourself or your team from serious injury in an electrical incident, the use of personal protective equipment "might be the most important thing to you in the world at that moment," Rohrer said. It's just not the most effective way to avoid injury in the first place. "Don't use your last line of defense as your first line of defense," he cautioned.
One of top reasons that people give for why a given reliability initiative or process change won't work for their team is that their team (or facility, or organization) is unique – that's fine that somebody else made that change, but we're different, the argument goes. We don't have the same resources; we have different demands; we have different people. And it's true, to a certain extent, that every situation is unique, noted Allied Reliability's Chris Colson and The Mosaic Co.'s Matthew Meyer in a presentation Wednesday. But when it comes to best practices, "the concepts stay the same," Meyer said. And overcoming pushback necessitates clearly communicating where your organization is, where you're trying to go, and why you're trying to get there – what will change as a result of pursuing this path.
In planning a reliability overhaul, Meyer offered, it's valuable to develop a concise road map linked to benefits that can be achieved; share this road map with all stakeholders; and let everyone know along the way how things are coming along. What you're looking for ultimately are results – movement of the needle – and that demands getting people to act on the priorities and responsibilities you very clearly lay out for them. "People don't have to necessarily agree with you to be engaged," Meyer said. "Engagement is not happiness…It's not about being happy. It's about understanding why decisions were made within the organization. Always put the why in there."
Outside of the expert perspectives and from-the-trenches insights and guidance offered at the co-located shows, the sunsets and sunrises in Clearwater Beach weren't bad, either.