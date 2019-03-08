Plant Services

/ / Photos from MARCON 2019

Photos from MARCON 2019

Mar 08, 2019

If it's March, it's time for MARCON. Now in its 23rd year, the Maintenance and Reliability Conference, hosted by the University of Tennessee's Reliability and Maintainability Center (UT-RMC), brings together industry professionals looking to lead their teams in driving reliability improvements that are measurable, meaningful, and sustainable – and that deliver strong financial results for the business. Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace attended MARCON 2019, held at the Knoxville (TN) Convention Center, and snapped these photos from the event.

Show More Content
Show Comments
Hide Comments

Join the discussion

We welcome your thoughtful comments.
All comments will display your user name.

Want to participate in the discussion?

Register for free

Log in for complete access.

Comments

No one has commented on this page yet.

RSS feed for comments on this page | RSS feed for all comments

 