/ / Photos from MARCON 2019

If it's March, it's time for
MARCON. Now in its 23rd year, the Maintenance and Reliability Conference, hosted by the University of Tennessee's Reliability and Maintainability Center (UT-RMC), brings together industry professionals looking to lead their teams in driving reliability improvements that are measurable, meaningful, and sustainable – and that deliver strong financial results for the business. Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace attended MARCON 2019, held at the Knoxville (TN) Convention Center, and snapped these photos from the event.
Knoxville's famed Sunsphere, first built for the 1982 World's Fair, stands steps away from the Knoxville Convention Center, home from March 4–7 to UT-RMC's MARCON.
For the average industrial facility in North America, 31% of the maintenance performed is reactive, noted Klaus M. Blache, Ph.D., director of the Reliability and Maintainability Center at UT, in his address Thursday morning. Facilities that seek to be better than average – less reactive, more proactive – can't get there by taking shortcuts or skipping steps, Blache said. "You've got to do the basics right," he said. "You've got to get to best practices not by cutting costs or tweaking metrics."
For Detour Gold, named Emerson's 2018 Reliability Program of the Year, a highly strategic approach to maintenance and reliability is borne in part out of geographic necessity. The company's Detour Lake Processing Plant, located in northern Ontario and one of the largest gold mines in Canada, is a 2.5-hour bus ride from the nearest town. "We can't just call somebody up and have them help us in an hour," noted Danielle Ouellet-Lemieux, Detour Gold reliability engineer-in-training, during a keynote address with her colleague James Nord, reliability specialist. In recent years, a renewed, concerted effort on conducting (and of more importance, actively learning from) root-cause analyses and using monitoring tools to inform both preventive maintenance schedules and predictive maintenance work helped improve asset reliability and lift schedule compliance from 54% to 66%. This year, the plant also hit 365 days without production loss time.
Detour Gold reliability specialist James Nord and reliability engineer-in-training Danielle Ouellet-Lemieux with their MARCON-presented caricatures, the signature thank-you gift for MARCON keynote presenters.
When Nick Bowers, reliability engineering manager at Constellium, got to work trying to lay the foundation for Total Predictive Maintenance (TPM) at Constellium's Ravenswood, WV, facility - after the company had previously failed twice to do so, he recognized he needed to start small and obtain some demonstrable wins to gain credibility. "You need somebody protecting (your work) and somewhere around the fringes where you can get some good wins before you get slaughtered," he said. Eight months in, the needle has finally begun to move in terms of improved maintenance planning and getting more training for technicians and reliability engineers.
AMTEC's Sheri Plain and Jason Simon with Plant Services managing editor Christine LaFave Grace following Plain and Simon's Wednesday presentation, "Proven Solutions for Combating Skilled Labor Shortages." AMTEC, the Advanced Manufacturing Technical Education Collaborative, is a multistate, industry-academia partnership that counts more than 70 companies and educational institutions as members. Industrial partners help inform curriculum development for skills-development programs so that workers can develop the skills that manufacturers in their area desperately need and they can advance in their careers. AMTEC partner schools are "producing graduates who go to work making $70,000-$80,000 a year," Plain says.
MARCON 2019 wrapped up March 7, the day before International Women's Day. The Tennessee Women's Suffrage Memorial stands in Knoxville's Market Square, a few blocks away from the Knoxville Convention Center. In his keynote address, in which he discussed the importance of diversity and inclusion to his company and to him personally as the father of three daughters, Brian Dunn, vice president of facility maintenance and energy at Americold, stated, "Your legacy is making sure that you're creating a path for other people."