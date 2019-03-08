/ / Photos from MARCON 2019



For Detour Gold, named Emerson's 2018 Reliability Program of the Year, a highly strategic approach to maintenance and reliability is borne in part out of geographic necessity. The company's Detour Lake Processing Plant, located in northern Ontario and one of the largest gold mines in Canada, is a 2.5-hour bus ride from the nearest town. "We can't just call somebody up and have them help us in an hour," noted Danielle Ouellet-Lemieux, Detour Gold reliability engineer-in-training, during a keynote address with her colleague James Nord, reliability specialist. In recent years, a renewed, concerted effort on conducting (and of more importance, actively learning from) root-cause analyses and using monitoring tools to inform both preventive maintenance schedules and predictive maintenance work helped improve asset reliability and lift schedule compliance from 54% to 66%. This year, the plant also hit 365 days without production loss time.