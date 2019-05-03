Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award winners announced

The Manufacturing Institute will be recognizing 130 women as part of its Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Awards at a reception in Washington, D.C., on April 11 during a program highlighting each Honoree’s story, including their leadership and accomplishments in manufacturing. They also announced that Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods, Inc., will serve as this year’s chair of the awards. The STEP Ahead Awards honor women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry, from the factory floor to the C-suite.

“Women are the single largest pool of untapped potential talent within the manufacturing industry, and we must continue to do everything we can to promote gender diversity within this field,” said Lombardo. “The STEP Ahead Awards program not only recognizes the incredible women in manufacturing who have an impact on the daily lives of people all over the world, it sends an incredibly powerful message to the next generation of female leaders that the manufacturing industry offers innovative and fulfilling careers in which women can thrive.”

Read "Why retaining women in manufacturing matters"

Lombardo has been with Smithfield for nearly 17 years and has a multifaceted understanding of the manufacturing industry. At Smithfield, she leads corporate communications, government affairs, sustainability and investor relations and oversees all compliance functions, including legal, for the global food company. Lombardo also serves as president of the Smithfield Foundation, the company’s philanthropic arm, in addition to her involvement as a board member of The Global Good Fund, a nonprofit that accelerates the leadership development of high-potential young social entrepreneurs tackling the world’s greatest issues, and The Faison Center, an organization that provides support to children and adults living with autism spectrum disorder and related challenges.

To learn more, read "130 Women To Be Recognized in Annual Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Awards, Chair Announced" from Advanced Manufacturing.