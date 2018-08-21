Women in Big Data will hold its inaugural manufacturing industry event at IMTS 2018
Chicago's Women in Big Data (WIBD) will hold its inaugural event at the International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2018 titled "Digital Transformation: Gaining a Competitive Advantage with Data and Diversity". The event is open to conference attendees (men and women) and will be held at McCormick Place, in the South Building on Thursday Sept, 13th, in room S401 at 2pm.
While manufacturing is facing a seemingly perpetual skills shortage, more and more women are entering the industry and moving into leadership positions while influencing the industry as a whole.
"This event will be a great opportunity to gain practical knowledge of how organizations are using data and advanced manufacturing solutions to transform manufacturing operations and gain competitive advantage. We are excited to bring this event to IMTS so attendees can learn from women who are thought leaders and innovators in the industry", stated Susy Mark, Director of Marketing at VIMANA.
