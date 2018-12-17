Wisconsin manufacturer partners with local college to build talent pipeline

By Riia O'Donnell for Industry Dive

Wisconsin Oven, an industrial oven manufacturer, has launched a collaboration with Gateway Technical College to set up a talent pipeline for itself, the company announced. The company has opened Wisconsin Oven Universal Training Center, where students can receive training and a paycheck. Wisconsin Oven will pay students $10 an hour while they complete their training. Wisconsin Oven will also pick up the costs of trainees' first semester at Gateway.

The paid training, which lasts a year, consists of two modules. Module 1 covers welding and mechanical assembly, while Module 2 focuses on electrical assembly. The program targets recent high school graduates, underemployed workers and the unemployed. Learners will receive a certificate of completion they can present to other employers, as well.

To learn more, read "Earn-while-you-learn training provided by Wisconsin manufacturing company" from Industry Dive.